RouteGenie Unveils Innovative Translation Tool, Expanding Global Reach

RouteGenie Unveils Innovative Translation Tool. This allows to translate software in multiple languages, including usage of custom language.

Buffalo, NY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RouteGenie, a leader in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software solutions, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its software – a cutting-edge translation tool. This latest update reflects RouteGenie's commitment to accessibility and global expansion, enabling users to seamlessly operate the software and associated apps in multiple languages.

The new translation feature is designed to cater to the diverse linguistic needs of NEMT providers worldwide. It offers the flexibility to translate all aspects of the software interface or to employ custom language adaptations, aligning with unique internal terminologies used by various companies. This new feature extends beyond mere translation between different languages, also allowing providers to rename functionalities and features to match their often unique internal lingo to create a truly customized experience.

"RouteGenie has always been about making NEMT management as efficient and user-friendly as possible," said Stanislav Kalugin, Co-CEO of RouteGenie. "With this innovative translation tool, we're not just breaking language barriers; we're also customizing experiences to meet the unique needs of NEMT providers globally. This is a step towards making our software truly universal, aligning with our vision of global expansion and inclusivity."

The introduction of the translation tool is not just a feature update; it represents RouteGenie's strategic move to expand its footprint in the international market. By accommodating different languages and terminologies, RouteGenie is now more accessible to NEMT providers in various countries, thus broadening its user base and enhancing its global appeal.

This feature is available to RouteGenie users upon request and promises to revolutionize how NEMT providers interact with technology, making the management of transportation services more efficient and inclusive.

About RouteGenie:

RouteGenie is a leading provider of NEMT software solutions, offering innovative, efficient, and user-friendly tools for managing non-emergency medical transportation services. With a focus on technology and customer service, RouteGenie continues to revolutionize the NEMT industry, making transportation management more accessible and efficient for providers worldwide.

