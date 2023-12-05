Riveting Television Series, Sura Khan's The Chambers -'In God We Trust' - A Hidden Gem in the Realm of TV Dramedy

The New Drama TV Series Writer Director Producer - Sura Khan Q&A with Sura Khan and Cast Members

Sura Khan’s the Chambers- In God We Trust, Television- Series Is Under the Radar and Making its way to the forefront with an exceptional Pilot Episode rising.

A Hidden Gem in the Realm of TV Dramedy” — Sura Khan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The buzz is building around the pilot episode of "Trouble in Chambers", the inaugural chapter of Sura Khan's series 'In God We Trust'. This under-the-radar masterpiece is gradually claiming its rightful place in the limelight and is the new hot topic in industry circles.Boasting forty-six IMDB-certified film festival awards, this exhilarating series has started making its mark on popular streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Tubi TV , and Reveel TV, among others.The judiciary-themed dramedy introduces a vibrant ensemble of fresh faces to the screen. Bob Lloyd leads the pack in the role of Justice H. Joseph Kimble. The series also showcases the remarkable abilities of Adra Mayer, Charles Osborne, Paul Kevins, Ralphy Lopez, Kevin Richard Best, Rebi Paganini, and Anthony LeDonne in significant roles.Sura Khan, the visionary behind this series, is a creative force to be reckoned with. He is not only using this platform to introduce undiscovered talent but also to display his own creative prowess. "Taking home forty-six award wins is a testament to what this show can really be," Khan proudly states.The creative team behind 'The Chambers -In God We Trust' is gearing up for an action-packed first season, slated to have 13-18 gripping episodes. Production is set to kick off in the spring of 2024.Sura Khan, the writer and director of the series, firmly believes in the power of perseverance. "Getting folks to understand your vision can be overwhelming at times," he admits, "But this pilot truly speaks for itself and the right one will take notice"Join us as we follow the trajectory of this promising television series that is set to redefine the landscape of TV dramedy.Available nowPrime Video-United States, United Kingdom and JapanTubi TV (USA)Learn More: The chambers Website

Series - Trailer