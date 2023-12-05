Learn About Knowledge Management and Innovation for Law Firms With New Expert-Authored Treatise

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge management and innovation (KM&I) professionals in the legal industry now have a comprehensive reference for practices, procedures, and guidelines with the publication of Knowledge Management & Innovation: A Manual for Law Firms and Other Legal Services Organizations, a new treatise from PLI Press.



Edited by Patrick Dundas, partner at Akin, with contributions from more than 40 knowledge management thought leaders, the book is intended to provide readers with practical approaches to achieving common KM&I goals. With clear explanations, chapters address how to conduct a knowledge assessment, structure teams, configure document management systems, develop precedent and form banks, automate drafting, implement expert systems, manage business and legal projects, leverage collaboration tools, improve organizational processes, record and report on an organization’s experience, manage a research team, implement enterprise search tools, build a data analytics function, and more.

In addition, Knowledge Management & Innovation includes several checklists and other practice forms that are intended to accelerate the maturity of an organization’s KM&I functions.

“We are pleased to provide a comprehensive resource that will be useful for seasoned KM&I professionals as well as those new to the area or simply interested in KM best practices within a law firm or in-house,” says Dundas. “By concisely memorializing industry best practices and normalizing common law firm processes, this treatise will be a valuable reference guide for this rapidly growing field.”

To learn more and to order, visit pli.edu.

About the Editor:

Patrick Dundas is a partner in Akin’s Investment Management practice, based in the firm’s New York office. He specializes in knowledge management (KM), with a focus on enhancing client value through the implementation of processes and systems that allow lawyers to deliver superior services faster and more efficiently.



About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

