“Epic Gaze” – first exhibition of artist Candida Höfer in Macao inaugurated at the Macao Museum of Art

MACAU, December 5 - The exhibition “Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze”, organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, was inaugurated today (5 December) on the first floor of MAM. The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Tian Xiaoping; the Director of the Macao Daily News, Lok Po; the photographer Candida Höfer; the curators João Ó and Rita Machado; and the Director of the Macao Museum of Art, Un Sio San.

The internationally renowned contemporary German photographer Candida Höfer is known for photographing magnificient public spaces that are devoid of human presence. Organised in six major sections: “Passages”, “Theatres”, “Museums”, “Libraries”, “Worldview”, and “Unseen Works”, this exhibition features a total of 60 photographic pieces by Candida Höfer, including representative works from the past two decades and some of her more recent works. The diverse selection of works not only constitutes a testimony to the history of buildings, but also explores the evolution of architectural projects, their ability to generate spatial content, as well as the ways in which these projects continue to highlight cultural qualities through space models in a specific era, thus inspiring viewers to rethink the trajectory of human civilisation behind these magnificient public spaces as well as the relationship between space and humans. Höfer’s made-for-the-wall pictures, some reaching up to 2 metres height and printed in inkjet on high-quality paper framed on rigid supports, push the limits that current output technology and digital fine art production techniques can achieve, which are worth appreciating in detail.

In order to allow the public to have a deep understanding of the artist’s creative ideas, photographic techniques and the meaning of her works, MAM will host two artistic dialogues at the auditorium of the museum at 7pm on 6 December and at 4pm on 9 December, respectively. Limited number of seats will be available for art aficionados. For more information about the exhibition and dialogues, please visit MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.

The exhibition “Candida Höfer: Epic Gaze” is held from 6 December 2023 to 3 March 2024 on the first and second floors of MAM. Guided tours in Cantonese will be available at 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 16 December. MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.