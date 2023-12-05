“Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” 2023 work meeting convenes today (5 December)

MACAU, December 5 - Returning to the physical format, the “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” 2023 work meeting convened today (5 December). Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) shared with attendees the latest status of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and the progress of Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy as well as the work plan for 2024.

MGTO Director and Macao SAR focal point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, presided over the meeting, which was also attended by President of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Fanny Vong, MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, representatives of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau, Macau University of Science and Technology, as well as delegates from the catering industry and integrated resort enterprises, among others.

First monitoring report received positive feedback

Senna Fernandes expressed that the four-year monitoring report of “Macao·Creative City of Gastronomy” submitted by MGTO in 2021 has gained both moderately and fairly positive feedback overall, which bespeaks UCCN member cities’ recognition for Macao. She expressed gratitude to various entities for their continued dedication to forging ahead with tasks that set off Macao’s status as a Creative City of Gastronomy and deepen the synergy between “tourism + gastronomy”.

Continuous dedication to deepening Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy

During the meeting, MGTO delivered the latest overview of UCCN and its endeavors in recent years to steer forward Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy, including launch of the brand-new website “Gastronomic Journey”, leveraging the “Macao·Creative City of Gastronomy” website and Macanese Cuisine Database on it to widen the public’s knowledge of Macao’s gastronomic culture, organizing the City of Gastronomy Showcase and other gastronomic activities, implementation of the specialized subsidy program for “Gastronomic culture promotion”, production of promotional videos about gastronomy, incorporation of gastronomic elements into promotional events in the Mainland and overseas, organizing catering industry training, fostering creative integration between gastronomy and other fields, and active participation in activities held by UCCN and member cities, etc.

Raise Macao’s international influence

In 2024, MGTO will continue to steer Macao’s development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy towards deeper progress, strengthen international marketing measures, organize mega gastronomic events and training programs, engage in online work and foster exchange with other cities. The Office will capitalize on Macao’s unique background and current resources, to promote diversified development between “tourism + gastronomy” and enhance Macao’s international profile and influence.

At the meeting, officials of various governmental entities and industry delegates reported on their work progress and relevant tasks underway to advance Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy, including education, training, accreditation on professional skills, contest, gastronomic activities, expo, forum, familiarization visit and exchange.

Macao, China was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy on 1 November 2017 (local time of announcement: 31 October 2017). Following the designation, the SAR Government unfolded action plan to develop Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy with vigorous efforts. The “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” work meeting is held annually except in 2022, owing to the pandemic. This year, the physical format of the working meeting is resumed this year (2023).