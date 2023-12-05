State Auditor Blaha Applauds Minnesota’s Fire Relief Associations - December 5, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – For only the second time since 2007, every fire relief association across the state submitted their required financial reports to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) before the final deadline on November 30.

“State aid is a primary revenue source for these pension plans,” said Auditor Blaha. “This aid funds the pensions of firefighters who provide critical services to our communities.”

“I applaud our fire relief associations for their stewardship of volunteer firefighter pension funds,” Blaha added.

There are over 500 local fire relief associations that provide pensions to volunteer and paid on-call firefighters in Minnesota. These associations file annual reports with the OSA for review prior to qualifying for state aid.

