Aptamer Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 7.0 billion, at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2031- Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

A growing number of therapeutic methods and applications of nanotechnology will lead to an increase in aptamer market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The aptamer market was worth US$ 1.7 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 16.5% is predicted from 2023 to 2031, and reaching US$ 7.0 billion will be achieved by 2031. An aptamer is more versatile than an antibody because it has high binding affinities, can be synthesized easily, and has lower immunogenicity. A number of diagnostic, therapeutic, and analytical chemistry applications benefit greatly from aptamers.

Since the SELEX methodology was discovered nearly 30 years ago, aptamers have been in development. As aptamers have been isolated, modified, and engineered more efficiently, their quality has improved, and their development has accelerated. In diagnostics, therapeutics, sensors, and molecular imaging, aptamers have the potential to be used in a wide range of applications. In addition to being used as receptors, they can also be used to build biosensors and targeted therapeutics.

Global Aptamer Market: Key Players

Introducing advanced therapies requires collaborations and partnerships between leading market players. In order to strengthen their market position, they aim to increase their product portfolio. Companies aiming to receive funding from investors are also exploring Aptamers in the healthcare sector.

AM Biotech.

Aptagen, LLC.

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Science Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Base Pair Biotechnologies

CD Genomics

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

NAXXON Pharma

Aptus Biotech

TriLink Bio Technologies LLC

In the past three decades, aptamers have been used for a wide range of therapeutic purposes. There has been a great deal of effort put into evaluating their potential as treatments for different diseases. Aptamers are expected to have a bright future, as they are increasingly being explored and used as molecular imaging agents as well as targeting therapeutics. As aptamers are generated and tested by researchers around the world, these areas are now being investigated.

As aptamers are designed for biosensors, emerging artificial intelligence technologies can enhance their performance. Aptamer affinity and specificity can be improved by leveraging AI in the selection process. In aptamer microarrays, aptamers can be tested against multiple targets simultaneously in a high-throughput manner. As a result of this technology, aptamers can be identified with improved specificity and performance.

Aptamers with the desired affinity and specificity may not always be produced using conventional SELEX methods. It is, therefore, important to develop novel selection methods for the enhancement of the evolution of aptamers. Methods such as these are designed to improve the specificity, specificity, and affinity of binding parameters.

Key Findings of the Market Report

As innovations and research investments increase, the demand for therapeutic applications for aptamers will likely rise.

Based on technique, SELEX techniques are expected to rise demand for aptamers in coming years.

Based on materials, nucleic acids are expected to dominate the aptamer market in the coming years.

North America is expected to drive demand for various clinical trials due to the rising number of key manufacturers and players in the market.

Global Aptamer Market: Growth Drivers

Aptamer development and applications are getting more attention from researchers and developers. Several industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, are focusing on the discovery and use of aptamers, indicating that research in this area is gaining traction.

Aptamer technology continues to advance, contributing to market growth. As a result of these advancements, aptamers have become more specific, efficient, and stable. This allows them to be used for a wide range of applications.

Government expenditures on research and development will positively affect the aptamer market. As a result, aptamers appear to be committed to exploring their potential in various sectors.

An increase in awareness of the benefits of aptamers as therapeutic and diagnostic tools is driving the use and adoption of these agents. The use and presence of aptamers are expected to increase as more pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies recognize their potential.

Aptamers have a variety of unique properties that make them appealing alternatives to traditional therapeutics, including high specificity, low immunogenicity, and ease of synthesis. The popularity of aptamers is mainly driven by their use in drug discovery and targeted therapies.

Global Aptamer Market: Regional Landscape

With an impressive market share and a strong presence in North America, aptamers are projected to be one of the most lucrative markets in the world. Apptamer-based therapies are becoming more widely known in North America for their benefit in treating diseases.

As chronic diseases proliferate and healthcare infrastructure develops, aptamer demand will rise. The region's dominance can be attributed to the increased interest in aptamer research laboratories. Furthermore, in April 2022, a press release from Noxxon Pharma presented top-line outcomes of the GLORIA trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

Key Developments

In February 2023, Aptamer Group and BaseCure partnered to enhance gene therapies. A major focus of the partnership will be the development of Optimer-targeted gene therapies.

In November 2023, Zentek Ltd., a company that develops and commercializes intellectual property, announced that its COVID-19 High-Binding Affinity (C19HBA) aptamer had been successfully tested by the Miller Lab at McMaster University against Omicron XBB 1.5 variant (Omicron).

Global Aptamer Market: Segmentation

By Material

Nucleic Acid Aptamer

Peptide Aptamer

By Technique

SELEX Technique

Others (MARAS, etc.)

By Application

Research

Diagnostic

Therapeutics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

