Blog2Social Simplifies Social Media Marketing with Time-Saving Video Automation

GREVENBROICH, Germany, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's social media landscape, video content has become an essential component of a successful online presence. However, producing and sharing video content takes a significant amount of time. ADENION GmbH’s social media automation tool Blog2Social helps marketers save time on their video marketing. Blog2Social’s new video feature allows users to easily share and schedule videos across all social media channels from a single place.



Blog2Social is a social media automation plugin for WordPress designed to streamline social media workflows and save online marketers time on their social media management. Its new video feature offers users the chance to share and schedule their video content on social networks like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, TikTok and many more. In doing so, it helps marketers save time as they can fully manage their social media activity from a single spot – their WordPress dashboard.

According to a study conducted by Wyzowl, people on average watch 17 hours of video per week. Additionally, 90% of marketers said that video marketing has helped them generate leads, and 87% said it has helped them increase sales. This goes to show that video has become a powerful tool in social media marketing.

Blog2Social helps marketers bridge the gap between creation and distribution of video content. Users can upload or select a video from their WordPress media library, add titles, descriptions, and keywords, and publish their content across their chosen social media accounts. By simplifying their social media workflow with Blog2Social, marketers can save hours of work while staying on top of their social media schedule.

Blog2Social is available with a subscription-based plan or as a free version with reduced functionality. New users can test the tool for 30 days for free.

ADENION GmbH has been providing online services for content marketing, online PR and social media for 20 years and helps companies and agencies in their companies communication. Numerous well-known companies and agencies like Generali Versicherungen, Linda AG, Edelman or Havas Worldwide benefit from the useful services Blog2Social for the distribution of social media content and PR-Gateway for the distribution of press releases.

