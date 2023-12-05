Attorney General Bonta Leads Multistate Amicus Brief in Support of Healthcare Rights for Transgender Americans

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today led 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Dekker v. Weida in support of transgender rights and equal access to healthcare. The amicus brief filed before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is in support of transgender individuals challenging Florida law and administrative rule that severely limits access to gender-affirming care. The challenged law and policy in this case, Florida Statute § 286.31(2) and Florida Administrative Code rule 59G-1.050(7), categorically banned Medicaid payment for the treatment of gender dysphoria, which was previously available to transgender individuals. Attorney General Bonta initially filed an amicus brief on May 1, 2023, stressing California’s efforts to protect transgender healthcare rights and outlining the economic, emotional, and health consequences caused by discrimination against transgender individuals.

“No one should ever be denied access to lifesaving medical care for simply being who they are,” said Attorney General Bonta. "The Florida Rule has sought to target and discriminate against a vulnerable population for seeking healthcare benefits that they are eligible for under federal law. Today’s amicus brief underscores our unwavering support as we continue to ensure transgender rights to healthcare remain protected and universally available across the nation.”

Enacted in August 2022, the Florida Rule categorically excludes Medicaid healthcare services such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to individuals who are medically diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Despite this, coverage for these services is still available when they are deemed medically necessary for the treatment of conditions other than gender dysphoria. Plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in September 2022, arguing that the state’s refusal to provide patients with coverage for these services violated equal protection and non-discrimination provisions. On June 21, 2023, the district court ruled in favor of plaintiffs, holding that the rule was subject to heightened scrutiny and violated the Equal Protection Clause. Nevertheless, Florida officials appealed the court’s decision.

In their amicus brief, the coalition argues that the rule and statute:

Significantly harm the health and lives of transgender people by denying them medically necessary care that protects their physical, emotional, and psychological health.

Fail to recognize how inclusive laws and policies — such as those in California — produce positive healthcare outcomes among transgender people and do not require significant expenditures.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to defending the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ youth:

In filing today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta was joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the amicus brief can be found here.