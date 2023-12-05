WAN-IFRA’s Digital Media Awards Middle East 2023 Winners Announced

With the Digital Media Awards, WAN-IFRA recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects. After an intense competition and an extensive evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges, WAN-IFRA is proud to announce the outstanding winners in each of the nine categories in this year’s Digital Media Awards Middle East.

WAN-IFRA extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and expresses its deep appreciation to the esteemed judges who diligently assessed the submissions. This recognition celebrates the winners’ outstanding achievements and emphasises their pivotal role in shaping the digital media landscape.

Best Data Visualisation

Project: The Kingdom vs Captagon

Company: Arab News

Country: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Comment from a juror:

“It’s very rare to find stories that are well-researched, and presented in a friendly and engaging way. This story is one of them.“

Best Digital Subscription Initiative

Project: Best Subscription Initiative

Company: Gulf News

Country: United Arab Emirates

Comment from a juror:

“This initiative has a strong opportunity to reach out to specific audiences in the UAE, especially with the focus on local news. The idea of partnering with third parties to encourage subscriptions has a strong element to it that I believe can expand in the future.”

Best ePaper-Concept

Project: The Digital Edition

Company: Muscat Media Group

Country: Oman

Comment from a juror:

“Great use of the fact this is a digital product and therefore more interactive than a traditional print product.“

Best in Audience Engagement

Project: KT Personalize

Company: Khaleej Times

Country: United Arab Emirates

Comment from a juror:

“This is an exceptionally well thought out approach to refining a technology stack that has demonstrated positive reader engagement. It is no small thing to onboard a CDP, architect 0 and 1PD and then implement a personalisation engine too. I was glad to see a measurement framework and the ability to track performance against this. Well done on the implementation and on some real meaningful learnings.”

Best News Website

Project: Hia Website Revamp

Company: Hia Magazine

Country: United Arab Emirates

Comment from a juror:

“Outstanding new website targeted at affluent Arab women.“

Best Newsletter

Project: Beshara

Company: The National

Country: United Arab Emirates

Comment from a juror:

“A first-class newsletter product, telling stories in a different way and not just a distribution method for typical national work. Really good team coordination too.“

Best Podcast

Project: The Mayman Show

Company: Arab News

Country: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Comment from a juror:

“What is very special about this podcast is the personality of the presenter. He portrays a humble character, talks in a very friendly way to his guests, and he is a very good host. The show has a distinctive look and feel, and the target audience is well defined, and can be determined through the topics and guests chosen.”

Best Trust Initiative

Project: An old-school solution to modern misinformation

Company: DL News

Country: United Arab Emirates