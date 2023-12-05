Divorce Mediation Firm SplitSimple Declares Otis Smith Winner for 2023 Social Work Scholarship

Denver, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

SplitSimple, a firm offering uncontested divorce mediation services in Denver, CO, has announced that Otis Smith is the winner of their $500 social work scholarship contest for 2023. He was selected from 12 finalists from around 70 applications. The firm believes in the value of education and the significance of social work, which is why they are offering a one-time scholarship of $500 as a way to help alleviate the financial issues faced by talented students in pursuing their education.

Chris Griffith, founder of SplitSimple, said to Otis Smith, “It was a difficult decision, as we had 12 finalists from about 70 applications. Your pursuit of a degree in social work and commitment to leave a positive mark on individuals and your community left a strong impression on us. Your strong academic performance and the inspiration from your mom also weighed on our decision. We appreciate that mission and wish you the best in your studies and career.”

Chris Griffith created the scholarship to assist students who have decided to commit their lives to helping other people in their role as social workers. Applications for the scholarship need to be submitted at the latest by September 1, and the winner is determined not later than September 20 each year. Only those students who are currently enrolled in a college or university program in the US are considered for scholarship. Furthermore, they need to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher at their current college or university. They must submit an essay explaining what inspired them to study social work, a letter of recommendation, and their unofficial transcript of records. This is a one-time scholarship of $500 that is intended to help the student with the financial costs of pursuing their education.

Chris Griffith was the first divorce attorney-mediator for the firm. He has a unique range of experience that has allowed him to offer invaluable advice for couples who want an uncontested divorce. While originally trained to be a lawyer, he also underwent extensive studies in family therapy. His work involved family and mediation law for a number of years before founded SplitSimple. He works in Denver and offers his services to clients throughout the state of Colorado. He also offers remote mediation that enables him to help clients who live quite far from each other. They have already held remote mediation sessions with clients who live outside of Colorado and even some who were living overseas. They employ videoconferencing and screen share software to permit the distant spouse to fully participate in the mediation process.

Chris Griffith says, “Going through a divorce is always a difficult experience, but there are ways to make the process less stressful and traumatic. If you are willing and able to seek a more amicable resolution to your divorce, then mediation may be a great option for you. Divorce mediation in Denver can help you avoid many of the costly expenses associated with going to court, and in most instances it will result in a better divorce settlement that more effectively addresses the needs and interests of each spouse.”

Established in 2015 by Chris Griffith, SplitSimple seeks to offer a better option than the inherently stressful situation of the usual divorce process that is even made worse by the need for the divorcing couple to appear in court where a judge will make decisions that will have a significant effect on their lives and that of their children. In their uncontested divorce process, their divorce attorney-mediators in Denver and Chicago will work with the couple in a calm and objective manner to help resolve the different disputes to achieve a fair and equitable arrangement. This will include resolving the typical child care disputes, including child custody and child support. The divorce mediators will not be charging by the hour and will be transparent regarding fees. It is important to note that an uncontested divorce process allows the separating couple to save money in the long run in contrast to the conventional divorce procedure.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the SplitSimple social work scholarship and/or the uncontested divorce mediation services offered by Denver divorce mediators can visit their website or contact them through the telephone or by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

