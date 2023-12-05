Syntec Optics Launches New Line of MicroLens Arrays (Nasdaq: OPTX)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics, an advanced manufacturer of mission-critical optics and photonics products for defense, biomedical, and consumer end-markets for over two decades, today announced the launch of its new line of microlens arrays used in fiber optics coupling applications exclusively for a blue-chip customer. These ultra-high-precision microlens arrays offer much-needed higher production volume, high performance, and increased reliability.

“We are excited to introduce our new microlens arrays to the communications end-market with our first order for delivery at the beginning of Q1 2024 and more orders expected to follow,” said Joe Mohr, CEO of Syntec Optics. “With these extremely high precision telecommunication products, Syntec Optics can begin to address a wider $43B photonics-enabled marketplace of communications products. We are excited because this further adds to our existing defense, biomedical, and consumer end-market portfolio of mission-critical products. With its ultra-high precision products, Syntec offers the customer several key advantages over traditional coupling solutions.”

Among several other lines of long life-cycle products, Syntec Optics has a history of making mission-critical microlens arrays (MLAs) for defense, biomedical, and consumer end-markets, including MLAs enabling pollution measurement from defense satellites, blood gas analysis by biomedical devices, and megapixel applications in consumer products.

Sara Hart, Director of Sales at Syntec Optics, said, “Syntec previously announced entering the space economy with satellite optics at the frontier of consumer communications, which is now in full production, encouraging us to grow into more adjacent end-markets.”

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a 20-year optics and photonics leader for scientific and technical instruments and aerospace and defense products, has the mission of keeping American soldiers out of harm's way, improving patient care and bringing more precision products to the consumer. Syntec Optics, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, and biomedical equipment optics. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

