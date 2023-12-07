Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,694 in the last 365 days.

"Lily The Witch" by Micky Black: A Magical Collection of Whimsical Tales

Magic and Mischief Abound in Lily's World as She, Along with Dragons, Fairies, and Friends, Takes Readers on Enchanting Journeys

GORING BY SEA, SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micky Black introduces readers to the enchanting world of "Lily The Witch," a delightful collection of stories featuring the lovable Lily and her magical companions. The book, released on 3 December 2023, promises a captivating journey through a realm filled with spells, dragons, fairies, and a touch of mischief.

About Lily The Witch:
Lily, a good-hearted and tiny witch with freckles and a red jumpsuit, resides in a cottage on Melody Lane. With her inventive spells, a magic wand that works wonders, and mischievous pets, which talk and fly. Lily's adventures unfold in a world where gardens change color, and orchards bear oranges, apples, and bananas. But beware, as her elves play with big spiders under willow trees, making ghostly shadows and eerie music at twilight.

Characters:
Meet Lily, her best friend Bill, the dragon Erzuth and family, and the mischievous Ludo the wizard, once Lily's friend turned villain. Lily's Shadows, magical copies of herself, also make appearances, adding a twist to the tales.

Stories Unveiled:
The collection kicks off with the rescue of a Dragon Child stolen by Ludo. Other tales involve trapped fairies, a Book of Shadows, a rainbow snapped in half, and a plot by Ludo's wicked brother, the Frost King, to freeze the world. Lily, dragons, and fairies join forces to thwart these magical disasters.

Where to Find "Lily The Witch":
The magical tales of "Lily The Witch" will be available on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. Readers of all ages are invited to join Lily and her friends on these fantastic escapades.

About the Author:
Micky Black, the creative mind behind "Lily The Witch," weaves enchanting tales that blend magic, friendship, and the power of good over evil. With Lily, Black invites readers into a world where imagination knows no bounds. Black is currently compiling follow up stories.

Book Link : https://a.co/d/2RDrYjs
My Website: http://Storyandsong.net

Mike Blackwell
Wordsworth Writing House
yzzidog@ymail.com

You just read:

"Lily The Witch" by Micky Black: A Magical Collection of Whimsical Tales

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more