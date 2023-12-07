"Lily The Witch" by Micky Black: A Magical Collection of Whimsical Tales
Magic and Mischief Abound in Lily's World as She, Along with Dragons, Fairies, and Friends, Takes Readers on Enchanting JourneysGORING BY SEA, SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micky Black introduces readers to the enchanting world of "Lily The Witch," a delightful collection of stories featuring the lovable Lily and her magical companions. The book, released on 3 December 2023, promises a captivating journey through a realm filled with spells, dragons, fairies, and a touch of mischief.
About Lily The Witch:
Lily, a good-hearted and tiny witch with freckles and a red jumpsuit, resides in a cottage on Melody Lane. With her inventive spells, a magic wand that works wonders, and mischievous pets, which talk and fly. Lily's adventures unfold in a world where gardens change color, and orchards bear oranges, apples, and bananas. But beware, as her elves play with big spiders under willow trees, making ghostly shadows and eerie music at twilight.
Characters:
Meet Lily, her best friend Bill, the dragon Erzuth and family, and the mischievous Ludo the wizard, once Lily's friend turned villain. Lily's Shadows, magical copies of herself, also make appearances, adding a twist to the tales.
Stories Unveiled:
The collection kicks off with the rescue of a Dragon Child stolen by Ludo. Other tales involve trapped fairies, a Book of Shadows, a rainbow snapped in half, and a plot by Ludo's wicked brother, the Frost King, to freeze the world. Lily, dragons, and fairies join forces to thwart these magical disasters.
Where to Find "Lily The Witch":
The magical tales of "Lily The Witch" will be available on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. Readers of all ages are invited to join Lily and her friends on these fantastic escapades.
About the Author:
Micky Black, the creative mind behind "Lily The Witch," weaves enchanting tales that blend magic, friendship, and the power of good over evil. With Lily, Black invites readers into a world where imagination knows no bounds. Black is currently compiling follow up stories.
Book Link : https://a.co/d/2RDrYjs
My Website: http://Storyandsong.net
Mike Blackwell
Wordsworth Writing House
yzzidog@ymail.com