More Major Acquisitions for EarthWise Pet and a Prestigious Ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine
The Growth Continues, as EarthWise Pet Becomes One of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit OwnersWOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthWise Pet, the leader in holistic pet care and supplies, continues to make waves with more significant developments in both expansion and recognition. The brand is excited to announce the acquisition of 16 more Bentley's Pet Stuff stores. These strategic acquisitions align with EarthWise Pet's mission of delivering superior pet care to communities across the nation and add to the brand's growing list of corporate store acquisitions in the past 24 months.
In addition to this remarkable achievement, EarthWise Pet has also entered into a partnership with Marcus Lemonis and Giovanni Senafe, forming an entity set to become EarthWise Pet's largest Area Representative. They have acquired rights in five key states: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, and Arizona. Leveraging their combined resources, Lemonis and Senafe are dedicated to elevating the brand's national prominence and driving further franchise growth.
Michael Seitz, the CEO of EarthWise Pet, expressed his enthusiasm for these developments, saying, "These acquisitions and partnerships underscore our continued commitment to the EarthWise Pet mission. We are excited about the harmonized national messaging this will bring, ensuring greater consistency for our private label and membership initiatives. Our collaboration with Marcus and Giovanni will undoubtedly fuel our growth ambitions and enrich the EarthWise Pet experience for both franchisees and consumers."
Further to the brand’s non-stop growth, EarthWise Pet is thrilled to announce its inclusion in this prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Brands for Multi-Unit list. This ranking is highly esteemed within the franchising industry. It evaluates brands based on financial performance, brand reputation, support systems, and overall growth potential. This further highlights EarthWise Pet’s commitment to excellence and dedication to serving pet-loving communities nationwide.
About EarthWise Pet:
Founded on a passion for pets and their well-being, EarthWise Pet stands as an all-inclusive hub for holistic pet care and high-quality supplies. With a strong emphasis on nutrition, wellness, and sustainable practices, EarthWise Pet integrates modern pet science with age-old love for animals. The brand is recognized for its unique blend of superior products and a community-centric approach, ensuring every pet enjoys a healthier, happier life. Whether it's through personalized nutrition consultations or their extensive range of natural products, EarthWise Pet continually sets the gold standard in pet care. The EarthWise Pet family of brands includes; PetPros, PET DEPOT, Bentley’s Pet Stuff, Dee-O-gee, Nature’s Pet, Bark Avenue, Loyal Biscuit, GROOMBAR, Wags to Whiskers, Furever Naturals, EarthWise Plus, EarthWise Vet and Reserve
