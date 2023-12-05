Let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Cater your Holiday Party this Season

World’s largest barbecue brand offers Holiday Big Yellow Box for seasonal gatherings

Dallas, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit cater your festive holiday party with their Holiday Big Yellow Box and new side dish.

Holiday party season has arrived! Now through January 5th, barbecue lovers across the country can be the “host with the most” by offering their party guests Dickey’s Holiday Big Yellow Box. This ready-to-serve meal option feeds up to 12 people and starts at $125. The yellow box includes 4 pounds of sliced turkey, as well as large servings of the baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and a dozen buttery rolls.

New to the holiday menu this year, the Texas-style barbecue brand has added a Sweet Potato Casserole, which was a huge hit with guests this Thanksgiving, feeding over 6,800 people and showing as the second most popular holiday side item. This delicious side includes sweet potatoes blended with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon, and other fall spices, topped with praline pecans.

The popular barbecue brand has shown great catering success so far this holiday season. Their famous national Catering Hotline (866-BARBECUE) has seen a 3% increase in sales from last year with 5 individual days of sales over $45K each. Additionally, barbecue lovers continue to order their holiday feasts via the user-friendly website, www.dickeys.com, with the brand reporting digital sales being up 11% in 2023.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And we are thrilled to continue offering delicious and easy meal options for busy, holiday party planners,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Sit back and let Dickey’s do the cooking this season, so you can enjoy a stress-free party with your family and friends.”.

Barbecue lovers can also order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked holiday meats or savory sides individually at www.dickeys.com, by calling their local Dickey’s store, or with a Catering Expert at 866-BARECUE.

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com