Questex’s Silverlinings Cloud Executive Summit Brings Senior Executives Together in Sonoma, CA to Discuss and Debate Cloud Challenges and Opportunities in December

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverlinings’ Cloud Executive Summit, will bring senior executives together for an exclusive two-day symposium built to discuss and debate the challenges and opportunities presented by the cloud industry. The Cloud Executive Summit, produced by Questex, takes place December 6-7 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma, CA. Register here.



Silverlinings Managing Editor Liz Coyne said, “We are looking forward to bringing senior cloud executives together at this closed-door symposium to identify and solve deployment challenges, learn from cloud business cases, network with key players and much more.”

The Cloud Executive Summit is produced by both the Silverlinings and Fierce Telecom editorial teams and offers a robust program including cloud business cases, interactive agile workshops as well as keynotes, panels and moderated small group discussions that will help attendees identify and solve deployment challenges presented by industry experts.

The Cloud Executive Summit will allow attendees to learn from hyperscalers and service providers successfully deploying cloud services and will provide a multitude of opportunities to network with key players in the industry throughout the event.

Cloud Executive Summit highlights include:

Keynote Sessions on ‘Modernization & Enablement’ and ‘Industry Transformation’

Fireside Chat: Build-a-Bear in the Cloud

Panel Sessions on ‘Accidentally Multi-Cloud,’ The Great Cloud Modernization,’ ‘The Automation & AI Threat and Opportunity,’ ‘Securing the Cloud,’ ‘5G & The Cloud,’ ‘Money, Money, Money,’ and ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Wine Tasting and Welcome Reception at Viansa Winery

Case Study: DISH Wireless Deploys First-of-its Kind Cloud-Native 5G Network with Blue Planet

Case Study: How the Scottish Government Delivers on Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Security with F5

Exclusive Research – The Big Reveal

Debate: Open Source in the Cloud: A Debate on Innovation, Security and Sustainability

Leaders in the cloud industry speaking at the Summit include:

Hagai Pen, AWS

Dara Meath, Build-a-Bear

Andrew Guenther, Orbital Sidekick

Michael Dale, Caffeine.tv

Carolyn Duby, Cloudera

Dave Bolan, Dell’Oro Group

Azita Arvani, Stanford Sloane Fellow

Kailem Anderson, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

Pranav Dharwadkar, F5

Mauricio Sanchez, Dell’Oro Group

Chris Hristov, AT&T

Anne Flanagan, Meta; International Tech Policy Expert

Jerald Dawkins, Ph.D, CISO Global

Roy Chua, AvidThink

Shaun McCarthy, Nokia

Prakash Sangam, Tantra Analyst

Craig McLuckie, Stacklok

Joe Duffy, Pulumi

Leonard Lee, neXt Curve

Joe Kodali, Cariloop

Steve Madden, Equinix

Anu Ramaj, PwC

View the agenda here.

The Cloud Innovation Awards program will honor exceptional innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the cloud industry. Winners will be announced at an awards event on December 7.

The Summit will feature industry leading sponsors and partners in a variety of format and connection opportunities, including Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, as Platinum Partner, F5 as Platinum Partner, Red Hat as Research Partner, and Aviatrix as Supporting Partner, AvidThink, Dell’Oro Group, next Curve and Women Leaders in Data and AI as Industry Partners.

Stay connected with the Cloud Executive Summit via LinkedIn and X.

