A Story Of Perseverance, Faith, and Triumph Over Circumstances: How Iran Amandah Went From A 45-Year Prison Sentence To Wall Street’s Spotlight

Charleston, SC, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The journey from darkness to light takes many forms for different people. For Iran D. Amandah, the gripping journey from hopelessness to unparalleled success came amid the harsh realities of prison life.

In Not. Dark. Yet., experience the vividly true recount of Iran’s survival, redemption, and faith. It’s a story about a man who, against all odds, chose to bring change not just for himself but for an entire community.

Being sentenced to forty-five years behind bars could have been the nail in the coffin of his potential, but Iran fought against the hopelessness that tried to consume him and found an anchor in faith.

Iran discovered and pursued an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and relentlessly sculpted a vision for his future. Walk with him as he secures a master's degree in finance, embarks on enviable stints at Wall Street's giants, and establishes his own investment firm.

Not. Dark. Yet. is for readers interested in comeback stories, books on self-empowerment, or those directly or by relation impacted by the criminal justice system.

Not. Dark. Yet.: Faith, Redemption, and the Power of Second Chances is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Instagram: black.warren.buffett

Twitter: @iranamandah

About the Author:

Iran D. Amandah, an accomplished finance professional and entrepreneur, possesses a riveting story of transformation. With degrees in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he co-founded L.R.L. Capital, became a notable figure in Milwaukee's business circle, and initiated Urbanize Finance. He's passionately involved in community development and nonprofit work. Currently, Iran lives in Brookfield, WI, cherishing life with his wife, Lindsey, and children, Nathi and Kobie Amandah.

