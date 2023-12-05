3 December World Disability Day Statement from EMU Faculty of Health Sciences

Assist. Prof. Dr. Ünal Değer from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, released a statement titled "Disabled or Hindered?..." on the occasion of 3 December World Disability Day. Assist. Prof. Dr. Değer expressed the following in her statement:

"Following the decision made by the United Nations in 1992, 3 December of each year is observed as the World Disability Day. It is a very special day on the calendar aimed at facilitating the integration of approximately 1 billion disabled individuals, including 240 million children, improving their quality of life, and fostering societal awareness. Similar to the rest of the world, this special day is observed in our country with various events. The common theme across all these events is to draw attention to the problems faced by disabled individuals and their families, to empower them, increase their participation, and raise awareness.

In daily language, the terms 'disabled' and 'handicapped' are sometimes used interchangeably. However, the term 'handicapped' defines an individual who, due to various reasons—whether congenital or acquired—experiences difficulties in adapting to social life and meeting daily needs, requiring protection, care, rehabilitation, counseling, and support services to various extents. The term 'disabled,' on the other hand, implies the loss or restriction of opportunities to be on an equal footing with others in societal life. At this juncture, it is crucial to highlight whether an individual with physical, mental, or emotional limitations is actually 'disabled' or 'hindered.'

In our developing country, individuals facing hindrances are encountered in every sphere of society. While every individual has the right to equally participate in societal life, these special individuals in our country are limited in many areas, including basic daily activities. Environmental shortcomings in areas like education, professional life, social interaction, and sports limit the active, independent, and productive participation of these individuals. Even an individual capable of independent movement with assistive devices or a wheelchair encounters issues in accessing public spaces, transportation, and movement within society. Physical environmental deficiencies, architectural barriers, and a lack of societal awareness make life challenging for these individuals. A disabled individual leaving their home should be able to navigate their country's streets, squares, and parks comfortably without facing restrictions in accessing public and private spaces. This is one of the most crucial indicators of a country's development. Ensuring livable conditions for individuals with different abilities and talents in every region of our country is primarily an 'ethical' and 'visionary' issue. It is essential for state policies to be developed and for responsible local authorities to take steps towards environmental regulations. It is important to facilitate independent, safe, and comfortable movement for these individuals in the external environment through planning, regulations, and improvements in line with suitable design guidelines. An individual who successfully ventures beyond their home and sustains their presence in society is not disabled but rather hindered.

In our country, civil society organizations, as much as government officials, must share the responsibility in this regard. In this context, within the Faculty of Health Sciences at EMU, an event titled 'Physiotherapy Workshop in Schools' will be held on 25 December to address the educational sustainability of our special needs children. Discussions will encompass not only the necessary classroom and extracurricular physical arrangements for special needs children to receive education alongside their peers but also the importance of physical activity and the role of physiotherapy and rehabilitation practices in fulfilling educational activities. Evaluating the current situation in our country, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and presenting solutions to the authorities will be extremely significant for our special needs children and their families.

This year, as in every year, we hope for measures to protect the rights of these individuals, increase public awareness and sensitivity, enable their active participation in daily life, and ensure their productivity and economic independence. Wishing to remove all barriers..."