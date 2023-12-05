Celebrating a Year of Innovation and Growth: ThreatMark Secures $5 Million in Latest Funding Round
ThreatMark secures $5M from Orbit Capital, hitting $13M in annual funding, bolstering its growth in fraud prevention.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatMark, a leading innovator in behavior-based fraud prevention, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its latest funding round, securing an impressive $5 million USD investment from Orbit Capital. This capital injection marks a significant milestone for the company, demonstrating the strong confidence investors have in its vision, product, and future growth.
A Key Partnership with Orbit Capital
In a strategic move to bolster ThreatMark's mission to revolutionize fraud prevention, Orbit Capital has invested $5 million USD in the latest funding round. The partnership with Orbit Capital represents a pivotal moment for ThreatMark, bringing not only financial support but also strategic insights and industry expertise that will propel the company to new heights. This injection of funds will be dedicated to advancing research and development, expanding market reach, and enhancing the overall capabilities of ThreatMark's cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions.
CEO Michal Tresner expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence Orbit Capital has shown in the company's potential, stating, "This investment is a testament to the strength of our vision and the value our solutions bring to the market. We are excited to leverage Orbit Capital's support to accelerate our growth and continue our mission to redefine fraud prevention."
Surpassing $13 Million USD in Cumulative Funding Amidst Global Challenges
In the face of a challenging global economic climate and a slowdown in venture capital funding, ThreatMark proudly announces a cumulative fundraising achievement of over $13million USD in the last 12 months, with Springtide Ventures leading the pack of investors. This impressive feat underscores the robustness of ThreatMark's business model, the market demand for its innovative solutions, and the confidence investors have in the team's execution.
Commenting on this remarkable milestone, ThreatMark's CFO Martin Zikmund noted, "Securing over $13million in funding during the past 12months is a testament to the resilience of our team and the market's recognition of the unique value we bring. It's particularly noteworthy given the challenges presented by the current economic climate and the cautious approach many venture capitalists are adopting."
The success in fundraising is indicative of the strategic decisions made by ThreatMark and reinforces its position as a standout player in the fraud prevention market. This achievement highlights the company's ability to navigate and thrive in adverse conditions, setting it apart from the competition.
In a joint statement, the executive team emphasized that this significant funding achievement is a clear indicator of the market's recognition of ThreatMark's distinctiveness and the increasing need for advanced fraud prevention solutions in today's digital landscape.
As ThreatMark is drawing near the end of the year of over 50% YoY revenue growth, the infusion of fresh capital and continued investor confidence positions the company for even greater success in reshaping the future of fraud prevention.
About ThreatMark
ThreatMark is a pioneering force in the fraud prevention market, committed to redefining how the financial industry safeguards itself and its customers against Scams, Social Engineering & evolving threats in digital channels. ThreatMark Behavioral Intelligence Platform is a category-defining technology for fraud-fighting across all digital channels designed for banks and the financial services ecosystem. ThreatMark unifies ML-based Transactional Monitoring, Digital Banking Threat Detection, and Advanced Behavior-based Invisible User Authentication under one analytical roof. This allows, for the first time ever, the security, compliance, and risk teams to have a holistic view across all the digital channels, entities, and transactions. Driven by our proprietary industry-proven Behavioral Biometrics and Cyber Threats research, we are able to deliver unparalleled detection results and play a key role in the fraud stack right now as well as in the future..
About Orbit Capital
Orbit Capital is a growth capital firm specializing in hybrid investments in scaling companies across various industries. With a focus on fostering innovation and supporting visionary entrepreneurs and management teams, Orbit Capital plays a key role in fueling the success stories of tomorrow.
