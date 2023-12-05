Unlocking Savings and Sustainability: Econofrost Supermarket Refrigeration Night Covers and Grocery Blinds

Chill with Econofrost – Where Sustainability Meets Savings! ?❄️ #RetailRevolution" Econofrost Grocery Refrigeration Night Covers: Your Gateway to Freshness and Cost Efficiency in Retail. ?? #InnovateWithEconofrost Cooler Choices, Brighter Future. Explore Econofrost – Transforming Retail Refrigeration. ?? #EconofrostAdvantage

Econofrost, the Global Leader in Supermarket Refrigeration Night Covers, Redefines Retail Sustainability with Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings Innovations

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic world of retail, where efficiency and sustainability play pivotal roles, Econofrost proudly stands out with its revolutionary Refrigerated Display Case night covers and blinds, offering unparalleled benefits in terms of longevity and a significantly lower cost of ownership.

For retailers seeking the greatest savings, Econofrost night covers deliver a distinctive combination of energy efficiency and reduced product waste, with the "true" cost of ownership emerging as a key differentiator among available night cover products. While extending the shelf life of perishable goods, particularly in departments such as produce and meat, is crucial, Econofrost emphasizes that it should not be the sole determinant in the selection process. Payback periods are influenced by a comprehensive blend of factors, including energy savings, minimized damage to organic items, and decreased labor time dedicated to maintenance.

Econofrost prides itself on providing a night cover solution with the lowest true cost of ownership in the market. Several factors contribute to this distinction:

1. Use of Aluminum Fabric & Food-Safe Components: Econofrost's commitment to quality includes the use of aluminum fabric and food-safe components, ensuring product safety and longevity.

2. Quality Craftsmanship and Durability Design: The night covers are crafted with precision and durability in mind, assuring retailers of a long-lasting and trouble-free solution.

3. Serviceability & Modular Components: The modular design of Econofrost night covers facilitates easy maintenance and serviceability, reducing downtime and associated costs.

4. Permanent Fixture and Versatile Design: These aspects have positioned Econofrost as the industry leader in night covers, delivering benefits that extend up to ten years and translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy and product savings for retailers.

In a groundbreaking move, Econofrost announces the availability of new models that require no installation, being fully magnetic and easy to install on both vertical and horizontal refrigerated display cases. Additionally, the introduction of a new and unique small design for service cases addresses the need for a closing mechanism in cases that previously lacked one.

These innovations cater to a wider range of needs, providing solutions for Commercial supermarket refrigeration night covers and blinds,, and Energy Saving refrigeration night covers and blinds. Econofrost continues to lead the way with specific solutions such as Produce Case Night Covers and blinds, Meat case night covers and blinds, and Grocery refrigeration night covers and blinds.

Econofrost is proud to be the #1 supplier for retrofit solutions worldwide, catering to renowned supermarket chains such as Carrefour, Auchan, Kroger, Walmart, Stater Brothers, Costco, Price Chopper, Whole Foods, Spar, Walgreens, Aldi, Food Lion, SuperValu, Food 4 Less, DIA, Sobeys and hundreds of other food retailers around the world.

Econofrost's superior design and craftsmanship assure retailers the lowest true cost of ownership, providing years of trouble-free nightly service and safeguarding their investment. With payback periods as short as six months for many retailers, and virtually every installation paying for itself within 12 months, Econofrost offers a swift return on investment that continues to generate savings for the lifetime of the product.

"Energy conservation at the food retail level has never been easier and more supported than it is right now," says Scott Werhun, Key Account Director, emphasizing Econofrost's commitment to ease of installation and ongoing savings.

For retailers looking for a fast payback on refrigerator night blinds, Econofrost's night covers offer a comprehensive solution, factoring in the number of closed hours, local energy costs, state rebate programs, daily shrink & discard rates, the retail environment, and the efficiency of refrigeration equipment.

Power Outages Happen – Is Your Store Prepared?

Econofrost night covers are a rapid response measure in the event of a power outage or brownout. They help ensure perishable food items remain at a safe holding temperature until power is restored or other longer-term measures are implemented.

The savings from one power outage incident can cover the cost of installing Econofrost night covers in your store.

Sizable Savings In The Produce Department

Even in refrigerated produce showcases that included misting systems, the dollar value of spoiled produce can be as high as one dollar per foot of display case per day! In produce display cases, the refrigerated air is often ineffective in cooling the entire surface area of produce, leaving it vulnerable to heat and UV radiation.

Spoilage of fresh produce is a common problem for many produce managers and night covers are an effective solution in keeping assorted veggies and fruits fresher, longer. Many supermarkets report considerable shrinkage of produce, especially of items displayed at the front portion of their produce display cases which are beyond the reach of the refrigerated air and spray.

We asked produce managers to estimate the volume/cost of their produce loss due to wilting and drying caused by ambient heat from within the store. Accordingly, the average cost of spoiled produce is estimated to be around $1.00 per foot of display case per day!

Not surprisingly, most produce managers are quite familiar with the task of daily trimming and are not surprised at the amount of discarded produce and associated lost revenue experienced in produce departments. The savings in reduced shrink in a produce department can far outweigh the energy savings.

In addition, using Econofrost refrigeration covers on produce cases, grocery stores also restrict the associated labor involved in trimming and maintaining produce displays.

Produce Case Covers Support Product Freshness and Shelf Life

Econofrost woven aluminum night covers deflect heat and radiation away from produce display cases, so fresh and vegetables retain their natural freshness and appearance. The produce department is one of the major areas where supermarkets define themselves. Being able to reduce produce shrink and discard rates while raising the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables available to shoppers is an objective that translates into even greater sales and savings.

Econofrost night covers also have a positive impact on the efficiency of the case as they ensure optimum case temperature and humidity levels are maintained in produce racks.

Unlocking Retail Success: The Transformative Benefits of Econofrost Supermarket Refrigeration Night Covers