Ashley Black Announces 31 Days of “My Favorite Things” Holiday Specials - up to 80% off

Ashley Black, Premium Products Built from Recycled Materials



Ashley Black, Net-Zero manufacturing by 2024

Ashley Black, Female Owned

Ashley Black, Female Run

31 curated kits for everything from cellulite to sports recovery, to our facelift facial at up to 80% off

HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley Black, inventor of the FasciaBlaster tools, announces 31 days of “My Favorite Things” holiday product specials. The curated series kicked off Dec-1 and will run through Dec 31, 2023. Ashley will showcase her favorite FasciaBlaster tools, how they work and holiday savings up to 80% off throughout the entire month of Dec.







“I’ve curated FasciaBlaster kits, by ailment or need, so every issue from tired achy feet, to low back tension, to gorgeous smooth legs, we have something for everyone. The most important thing to me is that we are introducing self-care for regenerating tissue to new users and that’s a game changer.”

Access holiday promotions at www.AshleyBlackGuru.com

About Ashley Black:

Ashley Black is Stevie Award winner, Woman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement in Consumer Goods, and Entrepreneur of the Year. She is the #1 best-selling author of “The Cellulite Myth” and “BE… From Passion and Purpose to Products and Prosperity.” She is best known for her invention of the therapy and beauty tool; the FasciaBlaster®. After suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone-eating infection, and a total hip replacement, she had no choice but to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation. She discovered that limitations and pain in her body were due to thickening and scarring of fascia, the connective tissue that connects, penetrates, envelopes, and surrounds every human cell, like soil to plants. This contributed to the creation of a new field of science: Fasciology™. Since 1999 Ashley forged a career as a fascia authority with personal clients in pro sports and Hollywood. The results with her personal clients inspired her to invent the FasciaBlaster® tools in 2014 that have gone on to sell over $170M and amass 9M faithful fans. Her mission in life is to bring evidence-based bio-hacks for reverse aging, increase longevity, and improve health naturally to the mass market. Black owns The Fascia Advancement Academy and is certifying medical and sports professionals in the use of her tools and methodology and partnering with high-end spas and medical facilities to bring her vision to life. With an eco and socially conscious brand, founded and run by women, Ashley couldn't be more thrilled.

For more information www.AshleyBlackGuru.com | About Ashley | Our ESG Principles

CONTACTS:

Communications Contact:

Matt Bird

CommPro Agency

matt@commpro.com

*See more sustainable fashion coverage and the original article: https://esgnews.com/ashley-black-announces-31-days-of-my-favorite-things-holiday-specials-up-to-80-off-promotion/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de1c593a-19eb-4594-8d3f-03e93cadec1c