Abacus Logistics Selects Deposco to Strengthen its 3PL Fulfillment and Inventory Management for Customers

Deposco’s 3PL warehouse management system (WMS) to improve accuracy, reduce cycle times, and increase visibility for customers

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, the omnichannel fulfillment supply chain solutions platform for brand owners, retailers, ecommerce, and 3PL companies today announced that ecommerce 3PL Abacus Logistics has selected Deposco’s Bright Warehouse WMS solution. The investment brings the 3PL’s’ customers a cutting-edge order fulfillment experience that improves accuracy, reduces cycle times, and increases visibility.



Headquartered in Mexico, MO, Abacus Logistics has consistently delivered outstanding service to its ecommerce clients, ranging from startups with a single sales channel to Fortune 500 companies with omnichannel fulfillment and complex supply chains.

"Selecting a scalable WMS was a critical decision for Abacus. Our clients have a broad range of channels where their products are ordered, so our technology has to accommodate not only their current needs but offer customizable solutions to support their growth over the next five years and beyond,” said Kevin Cagney, Chief Operating Officer, Abacus Logistics. “We're always looking for ways to better serve our clients. It's this mindset of continuous improvement that drives our team forward. Upgrading our suite of WMS and order fulfillment technology was the next logical step as we look to the future."

“Abacus' collaboration with Deposco represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality logistics and 3PL fulfillment services,” continued Cagney.

Deposco’s Bright Warehouse software streamlines the 3PL’s warehouse operations by optimizing inventory and order fulfillment, picking, putaway, shipping, and returns. With end-to-end control, monitoring, and real-time enterprise visibility, the solution simplifies the complexities facing customers, such as costly order errors, direct-to-consumer (DTC), specialty packaging needs, promotions, and new product launches. With Deposco, Abacus will be able to create custom reporting and dashboards for clients and their teams, enabling more strategic decisions to happen faster.

“We are committed to helping leading 3PLs like Abacus improve transparency and distribution velocity for their clients,” said Bill Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, Deposco. “Our WMS solutions are uniquely architected to help 3PLs navigate periods of extreme customer demand and drive profitable growth.”

In September, Deposco released the findings from a July 2023 survey of 3PL/4PL firms, retailers and wholesalers regarding their top challenges, priorities, and predictions for Peak Season 2023. The survey, featuring insights from more than 350 US and European supply chain executives, revealed:

Confidence in one’s current technology to drive profit growth during peak season was nine times greater among Deposco customers than the non-Deposco users surveyed.

Visit “ Navigating Peak Season 2023: North American Supply Chain Leaders’ Top Strategies & Priorities ,” to download the full research and market analysis.

About Deposco

Deposco’s Bright Suite of omnichannel fulfillment supply chain applications enable fast-growing companies to rapidly scale their warehouse management and order management operations. Bright Suite helps Deposco customers see what inventory they’ve got, where it is, and where to position it to fulfill demand when It’s Grow Time™. It’s the only solution that provides this much actionable insight into both your supply chain and the broader marketplace. Deposco makes supply chain fulfillment simple, fast, and always forward. Visit https://deposco.com/.

About Abacus Logistics

Abacus Logistics is the trusted third-party logistics provider with a strategically located facility in the central United States, reaching 95% of the US population in two days via ground shipping. Our team of logistics professionals have decades of experience serving clients in all industries ranging from consumer goods to machinery & equipment, and many more. Today, we specialize in eCommerce order fulfillment, kitting, light manufacturing, and inventory management. https://www.abacus3pl.com .

