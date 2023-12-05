La Rosa Implements Final Offer to Deliver Transparency in Real Estate Transactions

Celebration, FL, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, and Final Offer, a consumer-facing offer management and negotiation platform driven by agents, today announced a strategic partnership to provide La Rosa’s agents with a more transparent offer and negotiation experience for their clients. This collaboration aligns with La Rosa’s and Final Offer’s mission to revolutionize the real estate transaction process and bring much-needed transparency to the industry through best-in-class technology.

Final Offer is a technology platform that operates in the heart of the real estate transaction by enabling buyers to make successful offers and sellers to maximize the outcome of their sale. Final Offer’s streamlined process allows sellers to commit to a minimum price as well as terms of the sale upfront. Pre-approved buyers make binding offers online. If the Seller chooses to offer a “Final Offer” price and terms an interested buyer can hit the button at any time and immediately put the home under agreement. Final Offer’s platform is designed to empower both real estate agents and consumers with real-time transparency, streamlining the offer management and negotiation process, creating a fair playing field for all, and providing accountability and trust.

Joe LaRosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented on the Company’s partnership with Final Offer, "We recognize the need for a fundamental shift in our industry towards greater transparency, accountability, and fairness. That's why we are proud to partner with Final Offer, a consumer-facing offer management and negotiation platform driven by agents. We believe that our collaboration with Final Offer aligns perfectly with our vision to enhance the real estate experience, bringing greater transparency to buyers and sellers, and aiding agent cooperation."

Jocelyn Vos, SVP of Enterprise Sales at Final Offer, stated, “We believe that our platform helps sellers maximize their outcomes, and provides all parties involved with the information needed to make informed decisions, ultimately raising the industry's standards and enhancing the real estate experience. We believe that our partnership with La Rosa will prove to be a significant leap forward in the real estate industry. By embracing technology and fostering transparency, Final Offer and La Rosa are leading the way for change in an often-murky process.”

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process. A distinctive feature of Final Offer is its mandate for licensed real estate agents to represent both parties in the transaction. Users of the platform are granted real-time offer alerts, injecting both urgency and fairness into the process. Since its inception, Final Offer has shown tangible results, benefiting both sellers and buyers in the real estate market. For more information, please visit: https://www.finaloffer.com/.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has 10 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com



