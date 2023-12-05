Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Xtandi, enzalutamide, Date of authorisation: 21/06/2013, Date of refusal: 26/04/2013, Revision: 21, Status: Authorised

Metastatic prostate cancer

Xtandi has been compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in a main study involving 1,199 patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer who were previously treated with docetaxel. In this study, Xtandi was more effective than placebo at prolonging patients’ lives: on average, patients treated with Xtandi lived for 18 months, compared with 14 months for patients given placebo.

Xtandi has also been compared with placebo in a second main study involving 1,717 patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer in whom hormone therapy had failed, but who had no symptoms or mild symptoms and had not previously been treated with chemotherapy. The average survival of patients treated with Xtandi was around 32 months compared with 30 months for patients treated with placebo. In addition, patients treated with Xtandi lived for longer without their disease showing signs of worsening in a radiographic scan: 20 months compared with 5 months for patients treated with placebo.

Non-metastatic prostate cancer

Xtandi has been compared with placebo in a study involving 1,401 patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer at high risk of becoming metastatic. Patients treated with Xtandi lived for an average of 37 months without their disease becoming metastatic compared with 15 months on placebo.