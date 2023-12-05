RUTH EDA DUNKINSON REMINISCES OVER EIGHTY YEARS OF ADVENTURES ON LIFE AND LOVE IN HER HEARTRENDING MEMOIR
Aboard the remarkable voyage through the highs and lows of author Ruth Eda Dunkinson’s personal odyssey, a testament to her resilience and steadfastnessTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse the hands of time with Ruth Eda Dunkinson’s poignant chronicles of the last eight decades in her debut work, “I Am Ruth Lichtenstein, Arnstein, Paddock, Blohm, Boylan, Dunkinson and this is My Story: Ruthie." Divided into three parts, this captivating personal account unfolds the author's life experiences—from her family's escape from Nazi Germany to her forays into love, marriage, and unexpected trials.
In the first part of her memoir, she narrates her family's escape from Germany during Hitler's reign of terror. Dunkinson's early years were shaped by the divorce of her parents when she was just three years old. “Part Two” unfolds her twenty-year-old self’s cruise to Florida with the man she loved, encountering rough seas on a fishing trip to Cuba. Amidst the thrilling adventures, the story delves into Jim's unfaithfulness and abandonment, her unforeseen pregnancy, and the arrival of their son, Jerry. The last part reveals her reflections on her three subsequent marriages, along with her exhilarating undertakings as an entrepreneur of various establishments.
Kat Kennedy of The US Review of Books praises the author’s vividly detailed descriptions of her past and the inclusion of historical information which gives the the audience a profound understanding of how these events shaped the author’s life. Additionally, she characterizes Dunkinson's writing style as “easy [and] conversational,” creating an inviting atmosphere that welcomes the audience into her enthralling life.
Dunkinson’s candid tell-all transcends from being a mere collection of memories. Through her contemplations, readers are encouraged to embrace the unpredictable nature of life, emphasizing that each twist and turn contributes to the richness of the journey.
