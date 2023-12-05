Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,495 in the last 365 days.

Commission approves up to €1.2 billion of State aid by seven Member States for an Important Project of Common European Interest in cloud and edge computing technologies

The Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, an Important Project of Common European Interest (‘IPCEI’) to support research, development and first industrial deployment of advanced cloud and edge computing technologies across multiple providers in Europe.

The project, called IPCEI Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services (IPCEI CIS), was jointly notified by seven Member States: France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

The Member States will provide up to €1.2 billion in public funding, which is expected to unlock additional €1.4 billion in private investments. As part of this IPCEI, 19 companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs’), will undertake 19 highly innovative projects.

Source European Commission - Dec 5, 23

You just read:

Commission approves up to €1.2 billion of State aid by seven Member States for an Important Project of Common European Interest in cloud and edge computing technologies

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more