FloorPlanOnline®, Renowned expert in the floor plan sector, selects Urbanimmersive's 3D Video Fusion & Floor Plans as its Preferred Solution

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” “the Company,” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a leading provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, is pleased to announce that FloorPlanOnline, LLC (doing business as HomeDiary), a renowned expert in the floor plan sector, has selected Urbanimmersive's 3D Video Fusion and floor plan solutions as the preferred technology component for the HomeDiary platform. This collaboration has been formalized through a multi-year Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement.



Since 2005, FloorPlanOnline® has been offering high-end floor plan and photography solutions, serving as a core product for real estate marketing on the sale side of the transaction. Through its integrated HomeDiary platform, designed to assist in home maintenance, improvement, and documentation, FloorPlanOnline® also offers 3D Digital Twins services for the purchase and living side of the transaction. These services include 3D tours, videos, and floor plans that aid homeowners, property managers, home inspectors, and insurance companies in detailing key aspects of homes, including editable and shareable 3D floor plans. Annually, more than 30,000 properties are touched by the FloorPlanOnline® platform.

With the escalating demand for floor plans in the real estate industry, FloorPlanOnline® is currently experiencing rapid growth. This surge is exerting pressure on operational efficiencies, necessitating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The decision to transition to Urbanimmersive's solution was based on an in-depth floor plan comparison study conducted by FloorPlanOnline®. Urbanimmersive has acquired the rights to publish the findings of this study, which is available at: https://www.urbanimmersive.com/blog-benchmarking-floor-plans-a-comparative-study-of-matterport-zillow-cubicasa-iguide-and-urbanimmersive?ref=&type=2&lang=eng.

The adoption of Urbanimmersive's 3D Video Fusion technology marks a significant shift for FloorPlanOnline®. This advanced technology will replace existing 3D Digital Twins and floor plan providers and open new channels by offering three crucial assets: 360 video content, 3D Digital Twins, and floor plans. Additionally, FloorPlanOnline® operates a substantial offshore business unit specializing in high-end floor plan drawing. Urbanimmersive plans to leverage this unit to meet the anticipated high-volume floor plan production demands arising from various business opportunities associated with the 3D Video Fusion technology.

"Over the years, we have used and tested virtually every floor plan scanning technology available, but we never quite found the right balance between cost, scalability, speed, ease of use, and precision. When I first heard about the 3D Video Fusion and its capability to scan an entire home in just 5 minutes, providing 360 video content, 3D Digital Twins, and 2D Floor Plans, I was initially very skeptical. However, my first trial with the technology produced results as promised, and I immediately realized that Urbanimmersive's technology would be a game-changer for our needs. I am extremely pleased that we were able to reach an agreement so quickly that fit both of our business needs, and I look forward to introducing the 3D Video Fusion technology to our clients through our value-added services that tie a dynamic 2D/3D floor plan to the home, homeowner, and connected home professional, whether it be for its use during the sale, purchase, or living phases of ownership," stated Kris Cone, Founder and CEO of FloorPlanOnline®.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive, commented: "This partnership with FloorPlanOnline marks a pivotal moment for Urbanimmersive, as it validates the strength and innovation of our 3D Video Fusion technology in the competitive real estate market. Our collaboration with a sector leader like FloorPlanOnline not only reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions but also showcases the versatility and efficiency of our technology. We are excited to see how our combined efforts will revolutionize the way real estate professionals and homeowners experience property visualization and documentation. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey in digital real estate marketing."

About FloorPlanOnline®

FloorPlanOnline® is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Seattle, Washington, United States. Founded in 2004, the company has been offering innovative floor plan and photography solutions, catering to various sectors including real estate photography, property management, insurance, and home inspection industries. Serving many top real estate brands, FloorPlanOnline® boasts thousands of registered users and over 400,000 properties in the platform, primarily throughout the United States.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

