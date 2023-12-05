Breast Pumps Market to Surpass US$ 1,387.4 Mn by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Breast pumps are medical devices that help mothers to extract and store breast milk. They are used by working mothers or mothers who want to feed their babies breast milk even when they are away from them.

Burlingame, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global breast pumps market was valued at US$ 1,012.7 Million in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,387.4 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2030.



Increasing awareness campaigns by key market players are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in In July 2022, breast pump leader Medela announced its Buy One, Give One campaign to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week and benefit breastfeeding mothers. For every item purchased from Medela's Amazon store from August 1st to August 15th, Medela will donate essential items for new mothers to the Good+ Foundation. The Good+ Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential equipment, products, clothing, and education and is a long-time partner of Medela. Family-friendly services

Market Driver:

Increasing inorganic growth strategies such as partnership

The increasing use of organic growth strategies such as partnership by key market players is also expected to fuel overall breast pumps market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 27, 2023, Medela announced a social collaboration with fitness trainer and global influencer Kayla Itsines to support breastfeeding journey of lactacting mothers. The global partnership intends to elevate the individual breastfeeding journey of new mothers and highlight the critical role that breast milk plays in maternal and infant health and development.

Market Key Developments:

On August 29, 2023, Edgepark announced it is introducing 10 new breast pumps covered by most insurance plans to give expecting parents more options that meet their unique infant feeding needs.now offering 24 different pumps, seven wearable pumps, 15 portables, and two wall-pluggable pumps.

On August 1, 2023, Lansinoh, a leader in breastfeeding solutions and support for nearly 40 years, announced the launch of the new Lansinoh wearable pump. Lansinoh's Wearable Pump is designed to empower all pumping mothers, giving them the freedom to pump confidently.

In August 2022, Imani USA, a leading manufacturer in breast pump technology, announced the launch of the Imani i1 breast pump in the U.S. market. A breast pump for new and expectant mothers looking for a deep and gentle pull, the Imani i1 features hospital-strength (dual pumping and up to 250 mmHg) output and a ‘boost mode’ that helps fully empty mom’s to keep milk supply up and active.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global breast pumps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period due to the increasing product launches by key players to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2022, Willow Innovations, Inc. unveiled its pump Anywhere cases and bags accessory line-up for popular breast pumps.

Among technology, the electric segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, and this is attributed to increasing inorganic growth strategies such as product lauchby key market players. In July 2021, Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand, announced an donation to benefit breastfeeding pumps in recognition of 40 years of supporting families across the U.S.A. The donation includes Medela double electric breast pumps, and nursing tanks, and bras that will be used to support 850 new and expectant mothers in need to be distributed by Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization and long-time Medela partner dedicated to providing essential equipment, products, clothing, and educational services to mothers

Market Opportunity:

Increasing product launch

Increasing product launches are expected to drive market growth in the near future over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, Medela announced the launch of the Allie sling bag for breastfeeding mothers, which was an addition to Madela’s Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump portfolio.

Market- Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among product type, the electric pump segment is dominant during the forecast period in the Europe region due to the key players focusing on organic strategies such as product launches, which are expected to drive the segmen’st growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V, a medical device company, announced the launch of the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, advanced. With innovative Natural Motion technology and a compact, portable design, the new breast pump was created to meet the demands of the modern mother while breastfeeding.

Market Restraint:

Disadvantages associated with breast pump

Disadvantages associated with breast pumps are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in September 2022, the disadvantages such as fewer immune system benefits, storage, extra expense, privacy concern, reduced milk supply and others. This disadvantages affetcs the mother by reduncing milk supply and others

As a result, the companies operating in this market are now focusing on the development of cost-effective and reliable products.

Key players operating in the global breast pumps market Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medela AG, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group, Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions, Spectra Baby USA, ARDO MEDICAL AG., Roscoe Medical, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Ltd, Universal Corporation Ltd, Willow Innovations, Inc., Freemie, La Diffusion Technique Franchise, BelleMa, Microlife Corporation, Chiaro Technology Ltd, Motif Medical, Elvie, and Pigeon Corporation.

Read complete market research report, "Breast Pumps Market, By Product type, By Technology, By End User,By Region, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type: Close System Open System

By Technology: Manual Electric Wearable

By End User: Hospitals Homecare Settings Maternity Centers

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



