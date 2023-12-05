U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach $7.56 Billion by 2030 | Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Clinical nutrition products include amino acid solutions, multiple vitamins and trace minerals, lipid emulsions, complete vitamin & mineral mixes, and stress-specific formulations meant for conditions such as diabetes, renal failure, hepatic insufficiency, and more. These products find widespread application in the management of chronic diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and malnutrition.

Burlingame, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The U.S. clinical nutrition market was valued at US$ 4.93 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7.56 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2030.



Various key players in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships, and this is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management company, announced a new enterprise-wide partnership with Ardent Health Services, a company that invest in quality health care. Through this strengthened partnership, over 1,500 Sodexo employees will provide food and nutrition services, and environmental services at over 50 ardent locations across six states in the U.S. Sodexo provided patient nutrition and environmental services at four growing locations of the U.S.

Market Driver:

Technological advancements in medicinal nutrition product development

Key players in the market are focusing on product development and adoption of technology to improve the product quality and characteristics such as bio-availability of products, and this is expected to drive growth of the U.S clinical nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, NextEvo Naturals, a U.S. based supplement brand, conducted a study to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increased the compound’s potential benefits and consumer value, announced the launch of Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract. Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract features the company’s proprietary SmartSorb delivery technology that turns oil-soluble, premium hemp-derived CBD into a water soluble-like (water-dispersible) emulsion. Curcumin, like CBD, is lipophilic and poorly absorbed into the bloodstream, therefore a different technology is utilized to enhance the bioavailability of curcumin. Piperine, a compound that is found in black pepper, had also been clinically shown to be a natural bio-availability enhancer for curcumin. Revive CBD Complex Curcumin and Hemp Extract promotes a healthy response to inflammation and is made with Curcumin C3 Complex with BioPerine allowing for 20 times more absorption.

Market Key Developments:

In May 2022, Everlywell, a leading U.S. digital healthcare company, announced the launch of Vitamin Supplements to fulfil essential daily nutrients required by the human body. The new line of products consists of: Vitamin D3 gummy, Omega 3 Fish Oil, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12.

In March 2022, ByHeart, a U.S.- based next-generation baby nutrition company, announced the launch of its highly anticipated infant formula for babies and parents that provides benefits such as easy digestion, less spit up, and immune, gut and cognitive development.

In June 2020, Pendulum Therapeutics, a company that specializes in microbiome-targeted solutions, launched Pendulum Glucose Control, a medical probiotic for people with type 2 diabetes, to manage blood sugar levels.

In March 2020, Conagen Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that it had developed a sustainable proprietary Lactoferrin protein that mirrors the nutritional properties of lactoferrin from breast milk.

In February 2020, Danone, a food-products corporation, launched Aptamil baby formula pack with dual outer and inner QR codes for tracking and connecting services.

Key Market Takeaways:

U.S. clinical nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period due to increasing government initiative for patient suffering from diabetes, and this is expected to propel the U.S clinical nutrition market’ growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health invested US$ 25,313,661 in diabetes-related research projects in Virginia, U.S.

Among application, diabetes segment is dominant in the market, owing to rising number of product launch by the market players for patients suffering from diabetes in the U.S.. For instance, in December 2021, Danone India, a subsidiary of Danone S.A., a global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Protinex Diabetes Care to address the nutritional requirements of Indians suffering with diabetes. Protinex diabetes care aims to provide adequate protein and fiber that are important nutrients for managing blood sugar levels. Protinex diabetes care has high amount of protein and fiber, and thus, helps diabetic patients in leading a healthier life.

Among end user, the hospitals segment is dominant due to increasing prevalence of respiratory infections in the U.S.. For instance, in June 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a national public health agency of the U.S., each year in the U.S., RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) leads to approximately 58,000 hospitalizations with 100-500 deaths among children younger than 5 years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years or older. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe diseases from RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) infection.

Market Opportunity:

Adoption of various growth strategies by market players

Major players operating in market are focusing on adoption of strategies such as collaborations and new product launches, and this is expected to drive growth of the U.S clinical nutrition market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, The Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University collaborated with Nestlé, a multinational food and drink processing company, to launch the Global Nutrition and Health Atlas (GNHA), an online platform that consolidates and provides free access to global nutrition and health data for over 190 countries. The platform is an openly accessible tool that is created to aid in the simple sharing of nutrition and health data. The data is broken down into six essential dimensions: demographics, dietary intakes, nutritional status, health status, health economics, and food sustainability.

Furthermore, in January 2022, Danone, a multinational food-products manufacturing company, launched a powder version of medical nutrition drink ‘Souvenaid’ that is used for memory function in early stage of Alzheimer’s disease including mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Market Restraint:

Compilations asscoited with the parenteral route of administration

The routes of administration such as oral, parenteral, and enteral are very important for administration of nutrition in the elder patients. However, parenteral route of administration has to be performed under medical supervision, to avoid side effects and complications, which burdens cost on geriatric patients. The incorrect use of this therapy from parenteral route can cause liver dysfunction, refeeding syndrome, and other side effects.

Counterbalance: To Overcome these challenges, patinets must visit their physician for proper guidance and to further compilation all the procedures should be performed under the medical supervison only

Key players operating in the U.S. clinical nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., DANONE S.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Perrigo Company PLC., Leprino Foods Company, GSK plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, BASF SE and DSM

Read complete market research report, "U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market, By Type, By Form, By Age Group, By Application, By End User, and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type: Standard Nutrition Disease Specific Nutrition Amino Acids Carbohydrates Vitamins and Minerals Others (Fibers, etc.) Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition

By Form: Powder Liquid Others (Solid, etc.)

By Age Group: Infant Nutrition Adult Nutrition Geriatric Nutrition

By Application: Diabetes Gastrointestinal Diseases Cancer Neurological Disorder Metabolic Syndrome Other (Critical Care, etc.)

By End User: Hospitals Home Care Setting Long Term Care Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others (Research Institutes, etc.)



