December 5, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Maryland Judiciary announces winners of the 18th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

The Maryland Judiciary reviewed 3,927 bookmark entries this year, the largest amount in the history of its 18th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. Students from 51 public schools, two private schools, plus two homeschools participated, which included 11 Maryland counties, plus Baltimore City. The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO).

The contest winners will be announced Thursday, December 7, at a special celebration hosted by Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland, who will meet with students and parents to congratulate them on their bookmark artwork and their achievement. Students created bookmarks focused on the peacemaking theme of preventing or resolving conflict. Many of this year’s participants created artwork expressing messages about positive communication, kindness, respect, inclusion, and understanding of people with varying physical abilities. The bookmark contest judges included Administrative Office of the Courts staff and staff from MACRO grantee organizations that provide free mediation and restorative justice services for youth and adults.

Nine first-, second-, and third-place contest winners in grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 will receive cash prizes. Select student bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Fifteen students will garner honorable mentions for their artwork.

More contest details can be found at: mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday.

