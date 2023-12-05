Global Eyelid Scrub Market is projected to exhibit 6.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Eyelid Scrub Market is Projected to Exceed US$ 6.4 billion by 2034, Fueled by Escalating Volumes of Ophthalmic Disorders and Growing Occupational Incidents in Workplaces Worldwide.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation of the global eyelid scrub market is estimated to reach US$ 3.4 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 6.4 billion by 2034.



The eyelid scrub market is expanding due to rising consumer awareness of clinical complaints related to preserving eye health and a growing desire to spend on products that help people stay healthy in their daily lives. This trend is expected to propel demand in the coming years.

The rise in various types of conjunctivitis, such as bacterial, viral, or allergic conjunctivitis, is likely to increase the demand for eyelid cleansers to preserve eye health. As more beauty products are used on the eyes, they must be cleaned using pH-balanced solutions that are not harmful to the eyes. The increasing prevalence of dry eye illnesses is also projected to drive eyelid scrub market expansion in the future years.

Increased research and development activities in eye care products are anticipated to assist manufacturers in developing unique goods during the forecast periods. Furthermore, increasing government efforts to raise global awareness about improving eye health and quality of life are contributing to market growth. Additionally, key players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of product sustainability, protection from side effects, and cost efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The pre-moistened scrubs segment within the product category is expected to experience high growth by the end of the forecast period, with a projected market share of about 76.5% in the global market in 2024.

In terms of application, the dry eyes segment is likely to posses a revenue share of 46.5% in 2024 and are expected to display steady growth over the forecast period. The demand for eyelid scrubs has been increasing as the prevalence of dry eyes has risen, boosting segment growth in the given forecast period.

Concerning the distribution channel, eye health clinics is set to hold the maximum market share value of 37.5% as of 2024. The easy availability and wide variety of products under doctors' supervision have made it convenient for patients to purchase products in one place, with affordability propelling sales in the overall eyelid scrub market.

North America is the leading region with a projected value share of 32.3% in 2024 and is projected to exhibit a 6.7% CAGR through 2034. This is attributed to the high prevalence of the aging population and product adoption in the region.

“Rising initiatives by government bodies to promote eye health, along with the increasing adoption of the novel product in daily routines, are set to propel the sales of eyelid scrub across the globe,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Report Scope as per Eyelid Scrub Industry Analysis:

Market Competition:

There are several regional, up-and-coming, and established businesses in the eyelid scrub market, which is moderately fragmented. Important players have initiated marketing campaigns to provide cutting-edge, revolutionary eyecare products with improved efficacy.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, OCuSOFT Inc., a privately held eye and skincare firm with a long history of eyelid hygiene innovation, announced the introduction of OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Allergic Eyelid Cleanser for allergy disorders at Walmart locations nationwide.

In August 2023, Harrow Health submitted a patent application for packaged eyelid scrubs that incorporate hypochlorous acid and menthol. This innovative package design features an opaque airless system, ensuring optimal preservation and delivery of the product.

Key Market Segments Covered in Eyelid Scrub Industry Research:

By Product:

Pre-moistened Scrubs

Spray Scrubs

Dry Pad Scrubs



By Application:

Allergies

Dry Eyes

Eye Health

Minor Eye Irritation

By Distribution Channel:

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Eye Health Clinics

