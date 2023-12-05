Cinnaholic to make Airdrie even sweeter with new location in Dickson Trail Crossing

Newest Cinnaholic location opening Friday, December 8 with $2 rolls* and the chance to win free rolls for a year!

AIRDRIE, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mouthwatering cinnamon rolls, handcrafted brownies, epic cookies, gluten-free options – there’s something for everyone! Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, is opening a new location in northwest Airdrie on Friday, December 8, 2023. The franchise’s newest bakery is located in Dickson Trail Crossing (#106 3 Stonegate Dr NW) and promises to be a sweet addition to the rapidly growing community.



Cinnaholic is the original, gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, acclaimed for serving “create your own” cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. Cinnaholic offers something to satisfy every sweet tooth, with products that are fresh baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

With three locations already open throughout Calgary, Robby Teja, president of Cinnaholic Calgary, is eager to continue adding to the more than 100 Cinnaholic locations across Canada and the U.S.

“We are so excited to be opening our next location in the vibrant city of Airdrie,” said Teja. “Dickson Trail Crossing is the perfect location to ensure we’re able to continue serving our loyal customers conveniently – while welcoming new ones! – with mouth-watering treats made of the highest quality, animal-free ingredients.”

Cinnaholic invites Airdronians to smother their sweet-tooth and visit the new location at a grand opening event on Friday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cinnaholic will be serving up $2 cinnamon rolls* and guests can go online for the chance to win FREE cinnamon rolls for a year!

The grand opening is just in time for guests to try out some festive holiday flavours, with Santa’s milk and cookie rolls, gingerbread house rolls and chocolate peppermint cookies on the menu for a limited time.

The franchise will follow this opening with another location in Calgary in the coming months.

For more information on Cinnaholic Airdrie’s grand opening on Friday, December 8, visit the event page.

*Limit ONE $2 Roll per customer, per visit. All additional orders are regular price. Must be present at the time of purchase, ages 3 and up. No call-in orders. Offer not valid with any other discounts or offers.

About Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic’ s mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings, serving create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings for your cinnamon roll. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! Cinnaholic believes in using the highest quality ingredients. All products are fresh-baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free. Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across Canada and the U.S. Visit www.cinnaholic.ca to learn more.

Media Contact

Kelsey Wilson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

C: 403.471.1284

E: kwilson@brooklinepr.com