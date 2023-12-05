Micron Unveils Industry-Leading Client SSD to Fuel Demanding PC Applications for Gaming, Content Creation and Scientific Computing

Micron 3500 is the world’s first performance client SSD with 200+ layer NAND

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it is shipping the Micron 3500 NVMe™ SSD, which leverages its 232-layer NAND to power demanding workloads for business applications, scientific computing, cutting-edge gaming and content creation, pushing the limits of what is possible. The Micron 3500 SSD, available in the M.2 form factor and with capacities up to 2TB, provides a superior user experience over the competition1 as proven by its best-in-class SPECwpcsm performance, including an up to 71% improvement for product development applications.2



“At Micron, we are focused on delivering exceptional products that best meet the rigorous needs of end-users,” said Prasad Alluri, Micron’s vice president and general manager of Client Storage. “With impressive specs like a remarkable 132% improvement in scientific computing benchmark scores,2 the 3500 SSD will turn your next PC or workstation into a powerhouse to enable insights and empower creativity.”

Storage has never been more critical to gaming, content creation and emerging client AI experiences. Games have become more graphics-rich and increased in size, which leads to longer load times. Client AI applications require rapid data access to enhance the user experience. The Micron 3500 SSD tackles these challenges directly:

Gamers can level up their playing experience as the Micron 3500 SSD loads the biggest, newest games like Valorant™ up to 38% faster. 3

The Micron 3500 SSD also supports DirectStorage, a feature that further accelerates load times in supported games.

Content creators who work with native 4K and 8K video and want to speed their time to go live can load and edit files faster with the Micron 3500 SSD.

According to the PCMark 10 ® benchmark suite, 4 the Micron 3500 SSD provides: Up to 36% higher bandwidth Up to 38% faster access Up to 37% better overall results than competitive SSDs



“As immersive technologies evolve, fast storage plays a crucial role in open-world games and cutting-edge notebooks like our Gaming Series,” said Clark Peng, vice president of the Notebook Product Division at MSI. “The Micron 3500 SSD enables this performance edge with leading NAND support to maintain that advantage in upcoming game releases.”

“The Micron 3500 SSD is a high-performance drive supporting cutting-edge software that enables direct data transfer to the GPU. This improves the user experience and will radically transform early-generation, AI-ready PCs,” said Pablo Temprano, founder at ClearView Memory Research. “As client AI evolves, we foresee a robust increase in units and average storage capacity for high-end PCs.”

The Micron 3500 is now shipping to select PC OEMs and complements Micron’s broader SSD product portfolio for creators, which includes the award-winning Crucial X9 Pro and Crucial X10 Pro portable SSDs. To learn more about the Micron 3500 SSD, visit www.micron.com/3500.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



