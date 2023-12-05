Phosphorus Wins the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award

Phosphorus was selected as a top disruptor for its groundbreaking protection platform for IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT Cyber-Physical Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus, the leading provider of unified security management and breach prevention for the xTended Internet of Things (xIoT), has been selected as a winner of the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, which highlights the industry’s most innovative technology solutions. The company was selected after completing Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process and delivering a successful briefing.



As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx’s Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching.

A recognized leader in the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection market, Phosphorus was also recently cited as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms . Phosphorus’s Unified xIoT Security Management & Breach Prevention Platform is currently deployed in Fortune 100, Fortune 500, and government networks. It is the industry’s only CPS Protection Platform proactively covering the entire security and management lifecycle for IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT xIoT devices.

“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

“We are honored to have been selected by Intellyx as a top innovator in the cybersecurity industry,” said John Vecchi, Chief Marketing Officer of Phosphorus. “As cyber threats migrate from traditional computer networks to the much larger and more opaque cyber-physical systems attack surface, enterprises and organizations must have robust and proactive security in place which can actively find, fix, monitor, and manage all IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT assets. At Phosphorus, we are continuing to develop groundbreaking solutions that automate the discovery, hardening and defense of these critical assets.”

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the Winter 2023 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page .

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading CPS Protection Platform delivering a proactive approach to security management and breach prevention for the exploding IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and often unmonitored world of Cyber-Physical Systems across the xTended Internet of Things landscape, our Unified xIoT Security Management Platform provides unmatched security management and breach prevention across every industry vertical—delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the mitigation and remediation of the most significant IoT, OT, IIoT, and IoMT device vulnerabilities – including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or self-signed certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Threads , and YouTube , and learn more at www.phosphorus.io .

