Fogo de Chão Signs Lease at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its fourth New York City location joining existing restaurants in Midtown Manhattan, and Queens, with an upcoming location in Brooklyn at City Point. The new 5,009-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in 2024 at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center, the largest shopping complex in Manhattan with 125 retail shops.



Located at the corner of Church Street and Cortland Street with convenient street-level access, the restaurant will offer a new dining experience to the 10 million annual visitors of the World Trade Center Oculus complex. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 22 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key U.S. markets including Providence, R.I., Huntington Beach, C.A., Thousand Oaks, C.A., Irving, T.X. Emeryville, C.A., and Wayne, N.J.

"We are excited to open another restaurant in Manhattan after a decade since our debut in Midtown on 53rd," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "As we expand our East Coast presence, we continue to see the growing demand for the culinary art of churrasco that we uniquely offer at Fogo. Manhattan is a sought-after destination for millions from around the world and our goal is to provide a distinctive dining experience that complements the city’s diverse culinary landscape."

Designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, the World Trade Center restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A Market Table will anchor the front of the grill and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The restaurant marks the ninth Fogo location in the New York DMA, joining locations in Midtown Manhattan, Long Island, Huntington Station, White Plains, Queens, Brooklyn, Paramus and Wayne. New menu innovations and enhanced dining experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos, and a curated dining experience.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogodechao.com.









Fogo de Chão’s World Trade Center location is set to open in 2024 at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center.











The new World Trade Center restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around a peninsula churrasco grill.











The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple inviting social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience.











Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com











Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com











Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest World Trade Center location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com











Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com





