TeleVox Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates TeleVox is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, today announced that HouseCalls Pro has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.



HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that TeleVox’s HouseCalls Pro has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places TeleVox in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

“The exchange of healthcare information between patients and providers must be fast, simple, and most importantly, secure,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox. “With this certification, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to safely and effectively improving patient engagement through our omnichannel platforms.”

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that TeleVox takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”

HouseCalls Pro is TeleVox’s patient engagement platform designed to meet the dynamic needs of providers and patients via omnichannel, digital, flexible outreach. More than 7,000 customers trust TeleVox to automate patient outreach while generating response rates that positively impact visit volumes, care outcomes, and revenue. At the same time, these organizations count on HouseCalls Pro to seamlessly integrate with all types of electronic health records (EHRs) to make this process easy and reliable.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304