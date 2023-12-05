True Tickets Partners with Flint Institute of Music (FIM) to Enhance Ticketing Experience for Performing Arts Patrons

FLINT, Mich., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with FIM. This collaboration aims to enhance the ticketing experience for performing arts and music lovers attending events at its prestigious and historical venues.

FIM delivers diverse and world-premiere performing arts productions, community programs, touring music and comedy shows, and Broadway productions from all over the world. True Tickets specializes in providing innovative ticketing solutions that prioritize transparency, security, and ease of use. With their cutting-edge technology, True Tickets streamlines the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for both event organizers and attendees.

By joining forces with FIM, True Tickets will leverage their expertise to transform the way patrons receive and manage tickets. This partnership will introduce advanced features and benefits that enhance the overall ticketing experience, including improved access control, personalized event recommendations, and convenient and secure mobile ticketing. This partnership comes at a crucial time when the live events industry is adapting to new challenges and increasing demands for digital solutions.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with FIM to provide performing arts enthusiasts with a seamless ticketing experience. By combining our innovative technology with the institute's renowned events and programs, we’re proud to bring a more enjoyable and convenient ticketing experience to the Flint performing arts community."

FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, saying, “Our organization prides itself on offering world-class performances and educational programs. With True Tickets' advanced ticketing solutions, FIM will not only provide exceptional performing arts experiences, but also deliver a hassle-free ticketing process to our loyal patrons.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About FIM

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that believes in the transformative power of the arts, for all of Flint. FIM has five distinctive performing arts venues: the historic FIM Capitol Theatre, FIM Whiting Auditorium, FIM Elgood Theatre, FIM Bower Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall at the FIM Dort Music Center. FIM programs also include the FIM Flint School of Performing Arts, FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, Music Around Town and FIM Presenting Series, a seasonal presentation of national and international performing artists. Programming is funded in part by the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage. FIM is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and equal opportunity employer providing programs and services without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or handicap.

Media contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson crystal@thepresshouse.com Flint Institute of Music Ann Marie Van Duyne Vice President of External Relations amvanduyne@thefim.org