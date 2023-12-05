Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Relistor, methylnaltrexone bromide, Date of authorisation: 01/07/2008, Revision: 19, Status: Authorised

Relistor can only be obtained with a prescription. It is available as a solution for injection in vials or in prefilled syringes.

In patients who are receiving palliative care (treatment of the symptoms of a serious disease that is not intended to lead to cure), Relistor is given as an injection under the skin, once every two days, in addition to the usual laxative medicines. The dose depends on the patient’s body weight. In patients not on palliative care, Relistor is given as an injection under the skin at a dose of 12 mg once a day, for at least 4 days per week and up to 7 days per week as needed; treatment with usual laxatives should be stopped when starting Relistor. Relistor is usually injected under the skin of the upper legs, belly or upper arms.

The dose of Relistor should be reduced in patients who have severe kidney problems. Relistor is not recommended for patients who have very severe kidney problems that require dialysis (a blood clearance technique).

Patients can inject Relistor themselves once they have been trained appropriately.