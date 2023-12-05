Heliene Inc. Expands Minnesota Manufacturing Line, Driving Job Growth and Improving Efficiency

Expansion of an original manufacturing assembly line in Mountain Iron from 150 to 300 MW capacity will create over 130 new jobs and enable the production of TOPCon solar modules

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliene Inc., (“Heliene” or the “Company”) a customer-first provider of North American-made solar PV modules, today announced it has invested an additional $10 million to expand an original manufacturing and assembly line at its Mountain Iron, Minnesota facility. Minnesota Line One was first installed in 2018 at 150 MW and has now doubled in capacity to 300 MW with this recent investment and expansion, situated contiguous to the 500MW line installed 12 months ago. These upgrades will improve the efficiency of the line and enable Heliene to manufacture state-of-the-art TOPCon solar modules. The expanded line is also expected to create over 130 new jobs in Minnesota’s Iron Range.



“We’re proud to be delivering on our commitment to grow our U.S.-based manufacturing capacity and create new clean energy jobs with the refurbishment of Minnesota Line One,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. “Recent funding and federal incentives are helping us grow our facilities and workforce to keep up with historically high demand for domestically produced solar PV modules. We’re thankful to our clients for enabling us to grow rapidly, while maintaining the customer-first approach Heliene has become known for.”

The expansion of Minnesota Line One is the latest milestone in Heliene’s continued growth and investment into the North American solar industry. In August 2023, Heliene and Nexamp, the nation’s largest community solar provider, entered into a partnership that includes a 1.5GW module order to support the development of national community solar projects. Heliene secured $170M in debt and equity financing from OIC and 2 Shores Capital earlier in 2023, with existing customers also participating in the round. Heliene also announced plans to pursue a new manufacturing facility in the greater Minneapolis area in 2024.

The Company will continue to leverage public and private funding to expand its manufacturing capacity and workforce to meet historic demand for high-quality, built-to-order solar modules.

About Heliene

Heliene is one of North America’s fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America’s clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer and has production facilities located in Canada, and the USA. For more information, visit www.heliene.com.

