Corcentric and IMG Celebrate 10-year Partnership as IMG Collective Procurement Spend Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

Business surges for International Motorcoach Group as they mark 25 years as the premier ground transportation collective

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric , a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, and International Motorcoach Group (IMG), a leading motorcoach operator network in North America, announced today that IMG’s collective procurement spend through Corcentric’s Fleet Procurement Services and GPO (Group Purchasing Organization) has risen to levels not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrating 25 years as the premier ground transportation collective, IMG comprises 53 companies across the country that range in size, region, and reflect a range of business models.



“This surge in spend is welcome news for an industry devastated by the pandemic,” said Matt Clark, president and CEO at Corcentric. “In spite of those challenges, IMG has not only maintained its position as an elite transportation organization, but it continues to grow and thrive on roads all across North America. As a company with our own deep roots in the transportation industry, we congratulate them on their 25th year and thank them for being one of Corcentric’s most dedicated partners over the last decade.”

From bus charter, luxury motorcoaches, limousines, school buses, and shuttles, IMG coach charter companies offer a wide range and selection of charter bus rental vehicles to meet transportation needs. With more than 7,000 vehicles throughout North America and carrying more than 21 million passengers, IMG companies have a reputation for being among the most trusted transportation providers.

“IMG has grown substantially since 1998, solidifying our industry-leading reputation as an alliance committed to safety, maintenance, training, and on-road support,” said Bronwyn Wilson, president of IMG. “This steadfast focus has allowed IMG companies to become the first choice for so many travelers throughout North America. We thank Corcentric for being a valued partner these last ten years, allowing IMG companies to realize the maximum cost savings while maintaining the highest-quality service for our customers.”

With Corcentric’s Fleet Procurement Services and GPO, customers simply buy as they have previously with no change to current dealer relationships. Corcentric’s Fleet Procurement experts offer the latest products, negotiate pricing and terms, and provide flexible credit and payment services to customers. All purchases made are delivered through Corcentric’s invoicing portal, meaning that a customer’s procurement and accounts payable teams have real-time visibility into the status of every invoice received. In addition to making the purchasing process easy, it simplifies the payment process by consolidating all monthly spend through all programs onto a single invoice.

About IMG

The International Motorcoach Group (IMG) was formed in 1998, as a group of independent charter bus rental companies working together to form a North American network of operators that shared a commitment to excellence in customer service, safety, training, and maintenance. For more information, please visit https://imgcoach.com/.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.