Green Check Integrates with Meadow to Optimize Sales Reporting for Cannabis Businesses

Streamlined process automates sales reporting, saving cannabis businesses time and money while ensuring compliance

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced its integration with Meadow, an all-in-one point of sale (POS) system powering cannabis retailers in California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

This new integration eliminates the need for cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) to manually upload sales data into GC’s platform, saving cannabis operators time and resources – all while ensuring compliance with state and federal laws and regulations. By ensuring all details about every transaction - including product, price, promotions and total order - are aligned, business owners can feel assured knowing key sales information from Meadow is flowing seamlessly into Green Check’s platform. The financial institutions working with CRBs will also benefit from these new automated capabilities, as they will no longer need to send reminders to upload weekly sales.

“Our integration with Meadow is truly a set-it-and-forget-it process, allowing CRBs to spend less time and resources on mundane reporting tasks and focus more on running a successful business,” said Mike Kennedy, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Green Check. “Green Check is proud to support cannabis operators by continuously finding new ways to optimize their workflows, alleviate logistical burdens, and equip them with the tools to compliantly, confidently and profitably serve their communities. We look forward to seeing the ripple effect of this Meadow integration in key markets nationwide.”

This integration ensures that all details about a sale – from the product and its price to the total order – are seamlessly and cohesively captured as it occurs, instead of tracked separately in disparate systems. With convenience and compliance at the core, CRBs are empowered with the right technology to ensure mandatory sales reports are accurate and complete.

“Meadow has been at the forefront of cannabis tech innovation since 2014, and this integration is no exception. We pride ourselves on only integrating with the top technology providers who align with our values, provide core competencies to our clients, and prioritize data integrity and security,” said David Hua, CEO and Co-Founder of Meadow. “We’re thrilled to integrate with Green Check to provide a new sales reporting solution, saving our clients valuable time and resources.”

Green Check’s integration with Meadow is available to any cannabis operator currently on the Green Check platform, as well as any new cannabis operators who register for banking through GC’s marketplace, Green Check Connect.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 8,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn.

About Meadow

Meadow builds powerful Point-of-Sale, eCommerce, and delivery software for cannabis retailers. Its easy-to-use system is designed to establish a smarter, faster, and fully compliant way for dispensaries to do business. Built for speed, volume, and profitability, its all-in-one platform streamlines sales channels and dispensary operations to increase revenue, reduce overhead, and boost customer retention. Meadow launched in 2014 as Y-Combinator's first-ever cannabis start-up; its team is dedicated to building the best retail software in cannabis and creating a more collaborative and inclusive industry. Discover a smarter way to sell more cannabis with less work at getmeadow.com.

