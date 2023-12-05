Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Shingrix, herpes zoster vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted), Date of authorisation: 21/03/2018, Revision: 10, Status: Authorised

Shingrix has been shown in two main studies to be effective at preventing shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia in patients 50 years and older.

In the first study, 7,695 received Shingrix and 7,710 received placebo (a dummy treatment). After just over 3 years on average, 6 adults had had shingles in the Shingrix group compared with 210 in the placebo group. After almost 4 years, nobody had had post-herpetic neuralgia in the Shingrix group compared with 18 in the placebo group. This indicates that Shingrix prevented 97% of shingles cases and 100% of cases of post-herpetic neuralgia in this study.

The second study involved adults aged 70 and over who received either Shingrix or placebo. Looking at the results for adults in this age group from both studies together, 25 adults out of 8,250 who received Shingrix had shingles within 4 years after vaccination compared with 284 out of 8,346 who received placebo. After 4 years, 4 adults had had post-herpetic neuralgia in the Shingrix group compared with 36 in the placebo group. This indicates that Shingrix prevented 91% of shingles cases and 89% of cases of post-herpetic neuralgia in adults aged 70 years and older.

Shingrix was also effective in two studies in adults aged 18 years and above at increased risk of developing herpes zoster. In the first study, involving people who had received an autologous (from the patient’s own body) stem cell transplant, the number of people who had herpes zoster was 49 (out of 870) in the Shingrix group compared with 135 (out of 851) in the placebo group; in the second study, involving patients with blood cancer, these figures were 2 (out of 259 people) and 14 (out of 256), respectively. These studies indicate that Shingrix prevented 68% and 87% of cases, respectively.