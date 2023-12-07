Interior design that gets to the heart of a home
Based in the Cotswolds, Louise Jackson Interiors offers an inspired solution to all aspects of interior design.STOW-ON-THE-WOLD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louise Jackson Interiors’ bespoke design service combines a client-centric focus, intuitive understanding of modern living, imaginative and honed problem-solving skills and hand-selected exquisite products, resulting in a 360-degree finish on all its exceptional home renovation projects.
‘We don’t just work within the parameters of an environment, but of a life,’ explains Louise Jackson, the creative force behind the company, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in October 2023. Their aim, to transform the everyday into the extraordinary, crafting living spaces that not only function brilliantly, but also actively inspire.
Discussing their approach, Louise Jackson and her dedicated and experienced design team are as likely to allude to the psychology of the human brain as to the importance of the multi-step process they use to ensure every aspect of a project goes without a hitch, from CAD drawings and detailed sketches to mood boards and samples.
‘People come to us because they’re investing in their homes and it’s essential to build up a relationship based on trust,’ believes Jackson. ‘We invite openness and opinion and help people to find a voice to express themselves, balancing their needs and wants. We anticipate and explore how people operate and what matters to them.’
Based from Stow-on-the-Wold and covering the Cotswolds and surrounding counties, Louise Jackson Interiors has an acute understanding of local vernacular, creating a stylish and timeless visual aesthetic. From lighting and upholstery to wall coverings and curtains, and down to the last throw and cushion, the outcome is both impeccable and stimulating.
‘We design a space so that a home feels collected and layered,’ enthuses Project Manager Gemma Casswell. Spending months at a time getting to know the intricacies of a house and individual lifestyles and delivering on a design brief to perfectly suit them, it’s clear Casswell invests personally in the interiors she curates for her clients and that the ethos at Louise Jackson Interiors is to listen and to care.
Attention to detail is implicit and the company follows the axiom ‘measure twice, cut once’ as a cornerstone (both literally and metaphorically) of its method so that no over- or under-ordering occurs. As Jackson notes ruefully ‘no two windows are the same size, ever’. The company is expert at dealing with ‘the wonky and the quirky’ that characterises British countryside homes.
If there isn’t a blueprint that fits every interior design project then Louise Jackson Interiors not only embraces this but celebrates it. ‘Some people are nervous about how the process works and projects can throw up surprises,’ reveals Jackson. ‘We adapt to challenges and, by being iterative and collaborative, produce results in keeping with the personality of our clients and their homes.’
Gemma Casswell
Louise Jackson Interiors
