Starter Teams Up with Mike's Hot Honey on Holiday Edition Varsity Jacket
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium athletic apparel brand Starter has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Mike's Hot Honey to create a holiday-edition, satin, varsity jacket. The exclusive Starter x Mike's Hot Honey varsity jacket will be available for purchase starting December 5th on mikeshothoney.com while supply lasts.
The Starter x Mike's Hot Honey holiday edition varsity jacket features Starter's iconic satin, varsity jacket silhouette, used for officially licensed apparel with dozens of professional sports teams since the early 1970s, in a red/white, holiday colorway with the Mike's Hot Honey logo embroidered across the front chest. Other details on the one-of-a-kind design include the Mike's Hot Honey logo seal on the back of the jacket, the brand's bee icon on the sleeve, a Mike's Hot Honey bottle patch embroidered onto the inner lining and the iconic Starter star on the wrist.
Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s leading brand of hot honey. Founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, the brand was born from a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home. It soon became a word-of-mouth sensation, sparking the creation of a new category of honey. Today Mike’s Hot Honey can be found on restaurant menus and in the honey aisle of retailers across the US.
Starter, a premium athletic brand established in 1971, pioneered the fusion of sports clothing with popular culture by forging partnerships with professional sports teams. The brand began with an iconic star and the idea that "every athlete dreams of being a starting player." Starter was one of the original brands to recognize that sports is more than a game; it's a state-of-mind, a shared spirit and a life-long bond.
