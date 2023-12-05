Subscription and Recurring Payment Market Future Growth and Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions by 2030
Subscription and recurring payment solutions allow users to pay for products or services on a recurring basis, usually monthly or annually. These solutions are widely used by businesses to charge customers for products like software-as-a-service (SaaS), streaming services, subscription boxes, and more.
The Subscription and Recurring Payment Market size is expected to reach US$ 505.46 Billion by 2030, from US$ 154.05 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
The subscription and recurring payment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenient billing solutions from both businesses and consumers. Firstly, subscription-based business models allow companies to build long-term relationships with customers and generate predictable recurring revenues. Secondly, consumers are increasingly preferring subscription-based services over once-off payments as they offer more flexibility and convenience. However, growth in tech-savvy fraudsters trying to exploit these platforms may hinder the market in the initial years of the forecast period.
Increasing Use Of Digital Goods And Services Is Driving The Subscription And Recurring Payment Market
The growing use of digital goods and services such as streaming media, online gaming, cloud storage and software-as-a-service (SaaS) is one of the key drivers of the subscription and recurring payment market. As people spend more time online, they are increasingly opting for subscription models to access digital content and services rather than purchasing them outright. Subscription models allow consumers to enjoy constant access to the latest content and features with regular but smaller payments. For businesses, subscription models provide highly predictable recurring revenue streams. Streaming media giants like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime Video have shown the power of subscription models for digital services. Their popularity and success is inspiring many other businesses to adopt subscription and recurring payment models.
Rising Customer Expectations For Flexible Payment Options Pose A Challenge
While the subscription economy is booming, rising customer expectations for flexible payment options is one restraint in the market. Customers nowadays demand more control over their recurring payments and prefer options like pausing or cancelling subscriptions easily without penalties. They also want better transparency into upcoming payments and charges. For many businesses, it is difficult to meet these evolving customer needs within the constraints of their existing payment systems and processes. Inflexible payment systems can lead to higher customer churn. Transitioning to more agile and customer-centric recurring payment models requires investments and adjustments that not all companies may be prepared to make quickly. This acts as a barrier for some businesses to fully capitalize on the subscription opportunity.
Top Key Players:
PayPal, Stripe, Square, Recurly, Chargify, Zuora, FattMerchant, Payment Depot, PaymentEvolution, FastSpring, Chargebee, Spreedly, ChargeOver, Chargent, Vindicia, Chargify, Razorpay, Cashfree, CCAvenue, BillDesk
Open Banking Trend Presents New Opportunities For Payment Innovation
The growing adoption of open banking standards globally is opening up new opportunities for innovation in recurring and subscription payments. Open banking allows secure third party access to bank transaction data and payments initiation with customer consent. This paves the way for the development of more seamless recurring billing experiences powered by financial technology (fintech) companies. With open banking APIs, payment providers can offer real-time recurring payment services across different currencies, geographies and devices. Subscriptions and automatic refills can be seamlessly managed through bank accounts without needing to enter credit card details again. The open banking environment fosters more customer-centric recurring payment options, driving further growth in the subscription market.
Platformization Is Emerging As A Dominant Trend In Subscription Businesses
Another dominant trend is the rise of subscription-based platforms that cater to multiple users and use cases. Traditional Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendors are expanding into broader subscription platforms. For example, Salesforce has evolved into a platform for not just CRM but various business apps. Adobe provides a unified Creative Cloud platform for photos, design, video and more. Microsoft 365 bundles multiple desktop and collaboration tools into a single subscription. Entertainment giants are also moving towards integrated platforms - Disney bundles its TV, movies, sports and parks into one subscription. This platformization approach allows addressing the needs of diverse customer segments with different renewing subscription packages. It drives higher retention, cross-selling and average revenue per user. Platform-based subscriptions will continue growing in popularity across more industries.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Subscription and Recurring Payment Market research study?
