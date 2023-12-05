Presto escalates activities to collect up to $11.1M of non-dilutive cash awarded to the company from XAC in Singaporean ruling

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST) today announced it is escalating its activities to act on a previously reported (June 2022) favorable arbitration ruling from the Singapore International Arbitration Center related to a matter with its third-party subcontractor, XAC Taiwan, with respect to the legacy tablets used in its Touch business. Pursuant to the ruling, Presto was awarded approximately $11.1 million in damages.

This arbitration ruling was affirmed on March 28, 2023 by the High Court in Singapore. The vendor appealed the ruling to the Singapore Court of Appeal, which is now scheduled to be heard in January 2024. This decision will be the vendor's last chance to attempt to set aside the arbitration ruling. In conjunction, Presto is actively involved in local court procedures in Taiwan, a "domestication" process that is required in the vendor's home jurisdiction to enforce the international damages award. This process may take another 12 to 18 months to domesticate the arbitration ruling in Taiwan. The vendor has limited defenses to such domestication and enforcement, provided that Singapore Court of Appeal rules against it.

“We are owed $11M and intend to pursue every last dollar awarded to us from XAC as soon as possible, given that the ruling and first appeal went in our favor and that the final appeal is now going to be held in January. This is non-dilutive cash Presto can put to good work in 2024,” said Presto Chairman Krishna Gupta. “The legacy tablets developed by XAC caused significant harm to our Touch business and, while our new generation of tablets are built with a larger vendor, we must collect what we are owed from the past. We are escalating our engagement with XAC with, among other options, an offer to reach a negotiated settlement in order for us to collect maximal non-dilutive cash in 2024.”

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice™, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto Voice™ and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

