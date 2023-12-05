Bitcoin Depot Launches BDCheckout in Georgia, Expanding Footprint to 28 States

Through Partnerships with Major Convenience Retailers, BDCheckout Allows Customers to Load Cash to Their Bitcoin Depot Digital Wallets

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced the expansion of its BDCheckout program into Georgia through its ongoing partnership with InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company with a nationwide retail network of over 90,000 locations. Initially launched in 2022, BDCheckout is an in-app experience facilitating a more convenient way for customers to load cash to their Bitcoin Depot digital wallets right at the cash register.

Since its launch in Georgia on December 1st, BDCheckout is now available at 325 total locations in the state across a variety of convenience store partners, including 280 Circle K stores, 35 Pilot Flying J locations, and 10 TravelCenters of America. In August 2023, Bitcoin Depot announced the launch of BDCheckout in Iowa and Louisiana with 400 additional locations.



“This is the second major expansion of BDCheckout in three months, which not only speaks to the continued success of this service in helping customers access and purchase Bitcoin more easily but also demonstrates our sustained operational momentum in bringing Bitcoin accessibility to more states,” said Bitcoin Depot Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz. “We look forward to further expanding BDCheckout’s footprint in 2024 as we continue to serve as the benchmark of innovation and service for our customers.”



Customers can use BDCheckout by downloading or updating the Bitcoin Depot mobile app , which enables them to generate a barcode and easily fund their wallet with cash at the register of any participating retail location.

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick, and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader digital financial system by purchasing Bitcoin. Bitcoin Depot now enables BDCheckout customers to fund their wallets with cash at participating retail locations in 28 states across the nation.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 28 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GSRM@gateway-grp.com