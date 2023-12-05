TVA Media Group Joins Powerhouse Agency Network Unite Digital Holdings
Merger marks marketing agency network’s entry into the Direct Response Television industry, adding dynamic new capabilities and creative leaders to rising team.
TVA adds powerful top of funnel traffic and lead generation for clients through TV, providing significant opportunity for digital marketing support by Unite”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TVA Media Group, a leading provider of Direct Response Television (DRTV) services, has been acquired by Unite Digital Holdings, a dynamic player in the digital marketing landscape. This strategic union marks a pivotal moment in both companies’ histories as they combine their expertise to deliver unparalleled end-to-end marketing and technological solutions.
TVA Media prides itself on a nearly 40 year history of excellence, engaging with multiple national brands, often with a proprietary MEDIAblitZ!®, TVA’s full-scale, orchestrated media assault that blasts client messages across 20,000+ TV, Radio, Print, Airlines, and Social Media outlets for 3-6 months. It is a proven strategy that builds brand awareness and solid ROI for their clients reaching nearly every household in the country.
“This will allow TVA to provide a spectrum of new online and offline marketing capabilities that further drive growth for our DRTV and CTV clients such as digital advertising and content, e-commerce product marketing, enhanced web experiences, creative development”, said Jeffery Goddard, CEO and Founder of TVA.
This strategic merger combines Unite Digital’s cutting-edge digital strategies with TVA’s extensive DRTV expertise, creating a powerhouse marketing solution for DTC and product marketers advertising on TV and online. TVA Media Group’s nearly four-decade track record, A+ BBB rating, and one-stop-shop approach, from script to screen, make it a valuable addition to Unite’s portfolio.
“At the beginning of 2020 I had the opportunity to work with Jeffery Goddard and his production team at TVA Media Group on our DRTV One flight shoot,” said Robert Herjavec, businessman, investor, and host of Shark Tank. “Let me tell you, what a great experience! From start to finish, they made the process seamless and kept it professional. The final product turned out great!”
Unite Digital is an agency investment and advisory group exclusively focused on creating a successful, thriving corporate ecosystem for marketing firms to better serve middle market and enterprise clients.
More information about TVA Media Group is available at https://tvamediagroup.com/.
