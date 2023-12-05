Avrio Announces its Digital Financial Market Infrastructure for business is now available in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets Financial Services Regulatory Authority Digital Lab

NEW YORK and LONDON and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avrio has announced that its Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (DFMI) is now available in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets Financial Services Regulatory Authority Digital Lab (Lab), delivering a suite of technology for banks, fintech companies, and businesses to access, build, and pilot their fintech solutions across public, private, and digital markets.







Avrio is the parent company of Arkonis, the operator of a broker dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) in the United States. Avrio’s technology stack will be added to the Lab which includes an API farm for public markets exchange (EM), order management (OM), portfolio management (PM) and client management (CM). The Lab will also use the Avrio technology to operate a digital market for non- fungible tokens (NFTs), securities, and collectibles outside the United States.

Avrio’s ATS technology is designed to be used by the operators of private markets that facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of securities. Arkonis uses the technology to operate an ATS, a qualified matching engine, and a quotation bureau in the United States, The Avrio technology is blockchain protocol agnostic.

Lawrence Wintermeyer, Avrio co-founder and CEO, says, “We are delighted to have our DFMI technology stack hosted in the Lab and to be able to offer the region’s fintech, banks, and asset managers the opportunity to develop their own state of the art technology and data stacks for issuance, trading, and settlement across public, private, and digital markets.

Many of the world’s largest banks, asset managers and funds have set up offices in Abu Dhabi and are positioning for the next wave of the digitization of markets for the Middle East, Sub-Sahara Africa, and Asia, and we are letting them know that Avrio is here to partner with them.”

About Avrio

AVRIO is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack. Avrio offers a modular microservices architecture that can plug and play across public, private, and digital markets, and is not a single-siloed solution.

AVRIO is the parent company of Arkonis Capital, LLC, a US broker dealer (BD) and market infrastructure, services, and data provider with an institutional grade full technology stack transacting across public markets, private markets and digital

markets:

Trading engine (ATS), qualified matching services (QMS), and quotation bureau (QB) for transacting in unregistered securities, alternatives, or digital asset securities; and

Digital asset and NFT trading platform for regulated securities and unregulated collectibles in digital markets.

The technology enables clients to create, manage, and trade any product on a global platform, and is blockchain agnostic. This enables clients to capture and scale market opportunities while creating standardization and best practices designed to prevent fraud, protect investors, and comply with know-your-customer and anti- money laundering compliance laws.

Arkonis Capital LLC is a member of the FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more visit: www.avriotech.io

