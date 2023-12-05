Sysco Colleagues Volunteer Nearly 17,000 Hours During First Global Purpose Month

Achievement Celebrates International Volunteer Day

HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that its colleagues volunteered nearly 17,000 hours during its first ever global Purpose month in November 2023. This global event was a demonstration of the company’s purpose of Connecting the World to Share Food and Care for One Another.

Sysco colleagues participated in over 500 company-sponsored events or volunteered on their own across the United States, Canada, Sri Lanka, the U.K. and Ireland. More than 125 Sysco locations coordinated ways for colleagues to give back by packing meals that support hunger relief, packing amenity kits, hosting blood drives, or writing cards for military care packages.

“I’m so proud of what the Sysco team has achieved together; there’s no better way to celebrate International Volunteer Day than to show the power of collective effort to make a big difference,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s Chief Administrative Officer. “This is an important time of year for food banks and other organizations as they gear up to support our community this holiday season, and together, we contributed significantly to Sysco’s Global Good Goal of donating $500 million worth of good by 2025.”

Sites with the highest participation rate and volunteer hours per colleague will receive a prize donation to make to a hunger-focused charity of their choice. To learn more about Sysco’s Volunteer Recognition Program and its Global Good Goal, see Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report.

